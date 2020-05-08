Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards announced the signing of 6-foot-8 forward Zach Malone of Saline, La. Malone comes to FMU from Jones College and will have two years to suit up for the Patriots.
Malone averaged 6.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for a 20-7 Bobcats squad that reached the NJCAA Region 23 championship contest. He shot 53.4 percent from the floor and blocked a team-high 69 shots.
Malone is a graduate of Richwood High School in Monroe, La., where he played for coach Terry Martin.
As a senior, he earned honorable mention 2-3A All-District recognition, was his team captain, received his squad’s Block Shot Award and received the Rod Jenkins Award.
“Zach is a versatile and athletic forward who will bring a wealth of experience to our front line,” Edwards said.
“He plays hard at both ends of the floor, and is accustomed to winning. He is also a winner in the classroom and off the court – just a wonderful young man and a great addition to the Francis Marion family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.