The Jones College staff and instructors were honored for their service — notably, two employees who had worked at the college for three decades.
Estella Chapman, campus and facilities maintenance, and Regina Clark, student affairs and instructional affairs offices administrative assistant, received trophies for their 30-year service to JCJC.
Jones College honored 45 faculty and staff members at a picnic that recognized employees' time in five-year increments, starting with those who had worked at the college at least five years.
Four employees were honored for working 25 years at JC: Mary Abbey, CTE administrative assistant; Erin Knight, A.D. nursing division chairwoman; Angela Parker, environmental services; and Theresa Sanchez, fine arts piano instructor.
JC honored 12 employees for 20 years of service: Carson Atwood, history instructor; Ashley Beard, institutional research; Mary Boleware, physics instructor; Wesley Dixon, librarian; Tara Dupree, enrollment management; Amy
Hinton, paralegal instructor; Sonya Graves, payroll; Dana Knight, humanities instructor; Kelly Robinson, Workforce College; Paul Spell, V.P. of enrollment management; and Merry Tigert, Jasper County Center adult education.
Celebrating 15 years of employment at JC were: Mark Brown, visual arts division chair and instructor; Debbie Buckley, environmental services; Rosa Conner, environmental services; Lucy Flowers, CTE support services; Kayla Hankins, student affairs and cheerleader advisor; Diane Love, bookstore; Carla Manning, adult education; Kristen Register, EMT & Health Clinic assistant; and Elizabeth Russell, environmental services.
Six JC employees were recognized for their 10 years of service: Victoria Johnson, fine arts piano instructor; Karen Kirk, CAD/engineering technology; Stan Livingston, chief of Campus Police; Kandace Martin, Business Office technology instructor; Scott Sumrall, special projects; and Jamie Williams, dual enrollment coordinator.
After five years of employment at Jones, these 14 employees were honored for their service: Jay Aultman, heating/ AC instructor; Melissa Bilder- back, head women's basketball coach; Steve Buckley, head football coach; Devin Cooper, women's assistant coach; Rebecca Covalt, environmental services; Latishea Crabtree, Greene County Center; Lakin Craft, OneCard Services; Brad Ellzey, automotive instructor; Ashley Garick, practical nursing instructor; Kisha Jones, A.D.A. coordinator and psychology instructor; Bharath Kandula, physics instructor; Gwendolyn Matuszewski, MiBest coordinator; Billy Miller, commercial truck driving instructor; Cody Robertson, electro-mechanical technology instructor; and Gary Russell, maintenance.
Each honored employee was given a special item designed for each level of achievement: five years received a small plaque; 10 years received a large plaque; 15 years received a clock; 20 years received a small acrylic trophy; 25 years received a medium acrylic trophy; and 30 years received a large acrylic trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.