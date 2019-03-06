A feast of music from across the ages and around the world is being offered on Fridays in March and April at Jones County Junior College. The annual Spring Recital Series features a variety of musicians and vocalists entertaining the audience during a portion of the lunch hour. This musical event begins on Friday, March 22, at 12:25 p.m. until 12:55 p.m. in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium and will continue on each Friday through April 12 in the Foote Chapel at JC.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
For more information, call the JC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4203 or look online at: www.jcjc.edu/programs/finearts.
• March 22: The series opens with a passionate trio by nationalistic Czech composer Bedřich Smetana. The Impromptu Piano Trio, featuring Stephen Redfield on violin, Alexander Russakovsky on cello and Theresa Sanchez on piano, is playing Smetana’s only piano trio composed in 1855, which reflects his personal tragedies of family loss in a powerfully elegiac and rhapsodic manner.
• March 29: Features University of Alabama faculty members Paul Houghtaling singing bass-baritone and pianist Kevin Chance as they present a selection of American songs. Houghtaling will also conduct a masterclass for JC vocal students at 1:30 in the chapel.
• April 5: An unusual grouping of a wind-string combination consisting of oboist Galit Kaunitz, clarinetist Jackie McIlwain and violist Hsiaopei Lee will perform trios by 20th-century American composers Alvin Etler and Randall Thompson.
• April 12: Features trumpeter T.J. Tesh and pianist Michael Bunchman, who will present “Musical Interactions.” This performance features works for trumpet and piano by Joseph Turrin and Georges Enesco. The pieces on this program display a wide variety of musical styles, from virtuosic fantasy to subdued darkness and everything in between. A highlight of this program is Enesco’s character piece “Legende,” which allows for tremendous expression on the part of both players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.