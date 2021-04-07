Jones College’s Pharmacy Technology Program is accepting applications for the fall 2021 semester with a priority deadline of May 1. Applications can be downloaded from the website at www.jcjc.edu/programs/pharmacy/ or by calling the department at 601-477-4230.
The JC Pharmacy Technology curriculum is a two-year program that combines classroom instruction, laboratory work and clinical experience to prepare students for employment and advancement in the pharmacy field. Admission requirements for the program include a high school diploma or GED, a minimum score of 17 on the ACT and a background check. The student will obtain an Associate of Applied Science degree after successfully completing the program and will be eligible to take the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam.
The Mississippi Board of Pharmacy requires technicians to register with the board. JC students have maintained a successful passing rate for the exam.
The Pharmacy Technology program at Jones is designed to train a technician to work in each type of pharmacy setting and to proficiently perform each task. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of pharmacy technicians is projected to grow 4 percent from 2019-29, about as fast as the average for all occupations.
The population is aging, and older people typically use more prescription medicines than younger people. Higher rates of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, among all age groups also will lead to increased demand for prescription medications. Advances in pharmaceutical research will allow for more prescription medications to be used to fight diseases. In addition, pharmacy technicians will be needed to take on a greater role in pharmacy operations because pharmacists are increasingly performing more patient-care activities, such as administering vaccinations. Technicians will need to perform tasks — such as collecting patient information, preparing more types of medications and verifying the work of other technicians — that were previously done by pharmacists.
Graduates of this program will have the skills necessary for employment as technicians under the direct supervision of a registered pharmacist. They will be qualified to assist and support pharmacists in providing health care and medications to patients in retail settings, hospitals, home health care, nursing homes clinics, nuclear medicine settings and compounding pharmacies. Non-traditional employers will also include medical insurance companies, drug wholesale companies, medical computer software vendors and drug manufacturers.
