Thirty practical nursing graduates from Jones College are entering the profession at the most critical time. They were challenged during their education and will most likely continue to be challenged in their careers. Amy Myers, director of the practical nursing program, said she is proud of their accomplishments and she is confident they are prepared to make a positive impact in the medical profession.
“These graduates have completed nursing school during a time of uncertainty. The pandemic forced our graduates to complete much of their classwork online,” she said. “Learning difficult, nursing content in an online format is no easy feat! Many students also faced financial and personal challenges, persevering despite it all. I am excited for the opportunities our graduates will have to better their own lives and those of their future patients.”
Three students were honored for their accomplishments during the three-semester program. Jimmy Brazell of Waynesboro earned the Academic Excellence Award for having the highest academic average. The Rising Star Award was presented to Amaya Tavarez of Silver Creek for her continuous dedication and growth in the classroom and clinical setting, and her positive attitude and perseverance which enriched her professionalism and nursing knowledge. Dustin Lambert of Raleigh was awarded the Florence Nightingale Award amongst the full-time practical nursing program graduates by Jones College faculty who believe he exhibits the qualities of the founder of nursing, with his professionalism, integrity and selfless attitude.
The pinning and graduation ceremony ended with the traditional “Lamp Lighting” inspired by the founder of nursing Florence Nightingale, who carried a lamp to help wounded soldiers during the Crimean War in 1854.
For more information about the practical nursing program, visit www.jcjc.edu/programs/practicalnursing/.
