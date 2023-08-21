A total of 38 practical nursing graduates completed Jones College’s three-semester program, filling a critical need at area health-care facilities and hospitals. The Ellisville campus saw 24 graduates while 14 students completed the inaugural program at the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs with a pinning and completion ceremony.
“Class for those students in Bay Springs started as a whirlwind last August, and they have come through with grace. This group also dove right into doing community service that was appreciated by many,” said Jones College Practical Nursing Director Amy Myers. “At the main campus in Ellisville, 24 graduates are entering the nursing profession during a massive nursing shortage. We welcome them to the healthcare family.”
At the pinning and completion ceremony in Bay Springs, three students earned honors awarded by faculty members. Receiving Jasper County Center’s Florence Nightingale Award for the first practical nursing class was Kamilia Ross of Louin, while the Rising Star Award went to Lexi Sims of Bay Springs. Shelsea Harden of Stringer received the Academic Excellence Award.
Earning the Florence Nightingale Award for the Ellisville class was Sally Sharplin of Moselle. Monica Lawrence of Hattiesburg earned the Rising Star Award and Lanett Travis of Hattiesburg was awarded the Academic Excellence honor for having the overall highest average.
To learn more about the practical nursing program at the Jasper County Center call, 601-477-5473, email Sonya Ready at sonya.ready@jcjc.edu or check out the Jones College website on practical nursing at https://www.jcjc.edu/programs/practicalnursing/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.