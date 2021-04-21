William Carey University inducted four people, including a Jones College professor, into in the Carey Alumni Hall of Fame during an awards dinner April 9 at Tatum Court.
The ceremony was part of the university’s 2021 homecoming festivities, which were limited this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Rochelle Dahmer earned a Master of Education degree from William Carey University in 2003. She taught English at North Forrest High School for seven years before moving into higher education at Jones College, where she has taught English since 2008.
She was Jones College’s Humanities Teacher of the Year in 2011-12, and North Forrest High School Teacher of the Year in 2004-05. She also was Tulane University’s Southern Institute Tolerance Teacher of the Year in 2004-05.
Dahmer has served as leader and member of many professional organizations, including Mississippi Association for Developmental Education, the Two-Year College Association of Mississippi and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. She has presented and delivered the keynote address during many conferences. She has been in the classroom for 23 years.
Dahmer and her husband Philip have two children — Melissa, 30, and Donavon, 23. Melissa is a nurse and actress, and Donavon is a second-year medical student at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
Other inductees:
• Dan Edney (Class of 1983), who graduated first in his class at WCU and at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He practices internal and addiction medicine in Vicksburg and is active in medical missions work. He founded First Baptist Church Medical/Dental Ministry and has served as trustee and chair of Baptist Medical Dental Missions International Board. In March, he joined the Mississippi State Department of Health as chief medical officer.
• Krisha Angela Hawkins (Class of 2016) of Jackson holds an MBA and a master’s degree in nursing. She the national deputy director of support services for the Veterans Health Administration, the largest public health care organization in the nation. Brett Valentine (’87)
• Brett Valentine (Class of 1987) of Jackson double-majored in chemistry and biology at WCU and earned his doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry. He practiced general dentistry in Hattiesburg for six years with his father-in-law Dr. Tom Rhea Philips then opened Sumrall Dental Clinic, where he has practiced for the past 26 years.
