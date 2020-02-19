Jones College psychology instructor Stephanie Green has been selected as the Jones College 2019-2020 Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year. She will be honored by the Mississippi Humanities Council and the college on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium. The public is invited to see Green’s presentation, “Happiness Without Prozac,” where she will discuss the keys to happiness.
“Everyone wants the keys to happiness. We read self-help books, attend counseling and take medications trying to find the secret to a happy life. This presentation will examine the factors involved in happiness and discuss the similarities of the happiest people in the world,” Green said.
The Laurel resident has been teaching Psychology and Human Growth and Development classes at Jones for 22 years.
She serves the Laurel community as a board member for the Laurel Animal Rescue League and is the fundraising/event coordinator for the Dixie Golf Association.
