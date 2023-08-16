Jones College’s 180-member marching band, the Maroon Typhoon, is serving up its fans a grandiose show featuring gold and glitter and a cross-generational selection of music with various genres this fall.
Music about the sun, stars and all things gold and glittery will be featured in this year’s fall show, including Madonna, Soundgarden, Dua Lipa, Jake, Muse, Ellie Goulding, Sza and Kendrick Lamar. The Maroon Typhoon is led by Director of Bands Dr. Ben Burge, who is in his eighth year, with associate band directors Dr. Lindsey Keay, who has been on staff since 2013 and teaches flute, and Dr. Josh Frans, who joined the team in 2018 and is the percussion instructor. Also on staff is brass instructor Caleb Owenby (2021), clarinet instructor Susan Schuman (2022), Touch of Gold choreographer and JC alumna Lora Martineau Davis (1991) and the newest member joining the Maroon Typhoon is Color Guard and Winterguard Director Meredith Owen, who began her JC journey last fall (2022).
The Maroon Typhoon has been meeting for the last two weeks in band camp to hone their marching and performing skills and learning the JC traditions and pregame show.
“The Jones College fanfares, the college fight song, National Anthem, “Hey” song and JC Jam will remain a part of the traditional pregame performance. This season, the Touch of Gold dance team will be featured performing, ‘Let it Whip,’” said Burge.
Fans should notice the largest drumline in several years in addition to a growing band, post-COVID. Also, the JC Cheerleaders will continue to coordinate their routines with the band, continuing another long-standing tradition during the fall season.
“I really appreciate the collaborative atmosphere and coordination between cheer and band. It is always a joy to work with our cheer squad and coaches. It is an integral part of each show and has become one of my favorite things about fall at JC. The Maroon Typhoon and the JC Cheer squad really put on a professional and fun start to each ballgame,” Burge said.
Sophomore drum majors are Jessica Manning of Quitman and Melania Sanders of Columbia, with newcomers Hannah Latham from Northeast Jones and Braden Yarber from South Jones high schools.
Fans can meet the Maroon Typhoon and JC athletes during “A Night with the Bobcats” on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. on the C.L. Neill Student Center Plaza. The first home football game and band performance will be on Sept. 21 when JC takes on Co-Lin CC at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
For more information about Jones College, visit www.jcjc.edu.
