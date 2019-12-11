Jones College students, Preston Hammonds, C.J. Hood and Lakelin Smith were officially honored during the last SkillsUSA meeting at Jones College this semester with a special gift from the college for their accomplishments. Pictured left to right holding the gold medalists’ banners, medals and championship rings are JC Career and Technical Dean, Rod Tolbert, SkillsUSA advisor and automotive instructor/division chair, Barry Bradshaw, SkillsUSA advisor and civil engineering technology instructor, Ryan Hearn, and SkillsUSA advisor and CAD-engineering technology instructor, Karen Kirk. Their peers, family and friends were invited to SkillsUSA National Championship Banners and Rings presentation and meeting.