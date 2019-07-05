Jones College instructors, Karen Kirk-CAD-engineering technology (right) and Ryan Hearn-civil engineering technology (left) are pictured with Jones College students, Lakelin Smith-Lucedale, C.J. Hoodless-Ellisville and Preston Hammonds-Leakesville who earned the gold medal and first placed in the Engineering Design and Technology competition at the National SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Kentucky, with their invention, Standi-Strap.