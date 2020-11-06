Dr. Jesse Smith, president of Jones College, will unveil and demonstrate the Mississippi Online Workforce College during a livestream event on from 2-3 p.m. Monday. JC helped develop this statewide program through the U.S. Department of Labor Strengthening Community Colleges grant.
The MOWC offers more than 700 skills-based credentialed training opportunities to the unemployed, underemployed and currently employed. It is operated through the Mississippi Online Workforce College Consortium made of the state’s 15 community colleges and the Mississippi Community College Board.
The session will provide information about the innovative online approach for skills-based training to anyone regardless of location.
The online skills-based training modules were developed by corporate industry. Additionally, the training pace is determined by the participant, and the participant will earn micro-credentials and credentials which can be later transcribed for college credit.
For company employees who need training, MSOWC offers a dashboard available for company trainers and supervisors who want to place their employees on a specific training pathway while also tracking the progress of their employees. This system can also be used to train learners with a minimal education background who plan to transition from high school or college to work and the dashboard can be used by instructors to track the progress as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.