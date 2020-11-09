Jones College’s 2020 Honor Alumnus Vicki Hampton serves the college in her professional role as a South Central Regional Medical Center family nurse practitioner and has been the director of the Jones College Clinic since 2011.
The 1990 JC graduate, Ellisville native and current Petal resident also serves the college as the JC COVID-19 Task Force medical adviser. For these reasons, along with her numerous contributions to the college and community, Hampton was selected as the 2020 Honor Alumnus, said Joel Cain, VP of Advancement and Athletics and Dean of Students.
“Vicki provides exemplary service to Jones College with her strong leadership characteristics, commitment and influence on our campus community. Her distinguished service is significant and positively impacts our students, faculty and staff. Additionally, she reflects the core values of Jones College and since the pandemic began, she has worked tirelessly to ensure we’re doing everything we can to mitigate the COVID-19 virus,” Cain said.
Because of the CDC and the State Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, Hampton will be honored at a private reception at the president’s home during homecoming festivities and during the football halftime show on Thursday. Hampton said she is truly humbled to even be nominated for such an honor.
“I am extremely grateful for this honor,” she said. “My family has a deep love for Jones College and it will always have a special place in my heart. My time at Jones provided me with lasting friendships, wonderful memories and a solid foundation to start my life. I will forever be grateful.”
While a student at JCJC, Hampton was a member of the Touch of Gold Dance team, A Capella Choir and Concert Choir, and she was selected as a 1988 freshman homecoming maid and 1989 homecoming queen. Several months later, the South Jones High School graduate earned the title of Ellisville’s Miss Hospitality. After graduation from Jones, Hampton pursued her bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Southern Mississippi and worked at Wayne General Hospital. A couple of years later, Hampton said she found herself pursuing another career.
“I was very happy in my career in exercise physiology, but I always knew that God was calling me to be a nurse. I was blessed to be given the opportunity to return to college and pursue nursing, and later advance my career as a Family Nurse Practitioner,” Hampton said. “Becoming a nurse practitioner is one of the best decisions of my life. It has given me the opportunity to develop relationships with so many wonderful patients, and their families, and it has given me a different perspective about life. While the work is challenging at times, the rewards outweigh the struggles.”
Hampton began her working relationship at South Central Regional Medical Center in the Critical Care Unit while earning her B.S.N. In 1999, she earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and began working at the Community Medical Center in Lucedale. She returned to SCRMC to work at the Ellisville Medical Park, the Laurel Family Clinic and the Ellisville Pediatric Clinic before returning to her alma mater.
When the pandemic began in March, Hampton knew she would be doing more than just seeing sick students and employees at the JC Clinic. She is responsible for enacting and overseeing procedures to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus on campus.
“Jones College has been pro-active in its efforts to mitigate the difficulties that Covid-19 presents,” Hampton said. “In healthcare, COVID has been a challenge presenting us with many unique opportunities to best serve our patients. While this time has been difficult for all of us, both professionally and personally, I have full confidence that we will get past this and be stronger because of it.”
All faculty, staff and students who don’t “pass” the required health screening upon entering the college’s facilities are contacted by Hampton. She also offers medical and testing advice based on the information provided during the screening. Every day, Hampton prepares a statistical data report for the COVID-19 Task Force to help determine potential cluster outbreaks, while also keeping in contact with local and state health officials. Hampton’s co-worker at the JC Clinic Kristen Register said Hampton is the most selfless and caring person whom she is also honored to call a friend.
“Vicki is an awesome person to work with and for, and she is always willing to go beyond what is needed,” Register said. “She is the best partner to have here in the clinic because she works around the clock to compassionately protect our students and campus community. There is no one I would rather be working with and no one more deserving than Vicki to be recognized as Jones College’s 2020 Honor Alumnus.”
In addition to her busy work schedule, Hampton juggles her duties as a wife to her husband of 27 years Sandy and as a mother to their four children, Anna Catherine, Emma, Avery and Will. She is the daughter of David and Jeannie Howard of Ellisville. Additionally, Hampton is an active member of Carterville Baptist Church and serves on the Petal High School Ministry Team.
