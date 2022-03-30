Music will fill the air once again on the Jones College campus during April. The musical feast featuring musicians from the region and music from around the world, composed centuries ago to the present, will be heard on Fridays in April at the Foote Chapel.
The annual Spring Recital Series begins at 12:30 p.m. this Friday — with, “The Hattiesburg Flute Consortium,” featuring flutists Rachel Ciraldo, Noah Cline, Lindsey Keay, Danilo Mezzadri and Susan Ruggiero in the Foote Chapel — and will continue each Friday through April 29.
All concerts are free and open to the public, following COVID-19 guidelines.
Mezzadri is a flute professor at USM, Ruggiero teaches flute and voice at William Carey University, Keay is an assistant director of bands and flute teacher at Jones College, and Ciraldo and Cline are freelance flutists.
On Friday, April 8, “The Impromptu Piano Trio” — with Stephen Redfield on violin, Alexander Russakovsky on cello and Theresa Sanchez on piano. This trio will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, a beautiful romantic era virtuosic standard of the chamber music repertoire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.