Jones College students will start the spring semester a little later than usual to help lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus. When students return to campus on Monday, Feb. 1, for “traditional” classes, they will notice a few changes.
“Students enrolled in a Monday/Wednesday/Friday or a Tuesday/Thursday regularly scheduled class will be required to attend class in person at a minimum of once per week. Required face-to-face meetings will be assigned during the meeting pattern currently set for each class. Students will be divided into three groups for the M/W/F classes and four groups for the T/Th classes, to meet safety standards set forth by local, state and federal guidelines,” Chief Academic Officer Rick Youngblood said.
A list of all class meeting periods will be released on Wednesday, via the Jones College website and through campus email. Visit www.jcjc.edu/spring/ for more information about the Spring 2021 Attendance Guidelines
Not changing this year is the continued wearing of face masks and health checks for everyone who enters campus. Other CDC and state guidelines, such as social/physical distancing and frequent sanitizing will also be required. Anyone entering campus will be expected to visit one of the more than 12 designated health check stations located throughout the campus. Prior to the health check, the JC Daily Health Check App should be filled out to prevent long lines or being tardy.
Additionally, the Mississippi Virtual Community College Courses will begin the 15-week online session on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Dual-credit courses for high school students seeking college credit will also begin on Jan. 19. Registration for MSVCCC online courses will be virtual on Thursday. A virtual registration will also be for spring hybrid courses during the open registration date on Friday, Jan. 29. Before registering for classes, prospective students should apply to attend Jones College at www.jcjc.edu/apply/. A step-by-step guide to becoming a Jones College student can be found at www.jcjc.edu/howtoenroll/.
For more information, call 601-477-4257 to speak to an admissions counselor or visit www.jcjc.edu/enrollmentservices/ to connect with an admissions counselor by email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.