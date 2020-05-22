Despite dealing with COVID-19, Jones College student-athletes posted an exceptional semester in the classroom.
Jones ended the year with a 3.36 overall GPA for the spring semester.
"During uncertain times, some things will always remain constant at Jones College, which is the resilience of our student-athletes, the leadership of our coaches and administration and the dedication of our faculty," Jones College Athletics Director Joel Cain said. "Although the semester was unconventional, our student-athletes remained focused on success and earned an overall 3.36 athletic department GPA. I would like to thank each faculty member for providing a positive educational experience. I'm extremely proud of our athletes and honored they are part of Jones College."
The women's tennis team had a GPA of 3.84, followed by women's soccer at 3.78. Men's tennis had a 3.66 GPA, followed by softball at 3.53, cheerleading at 3.39, men's soccer at 3.37, baseball at 3.31, football at 3.05, women's basketball at 2.905 and men's basketball at 2.75.
Individual academic awards will be announced this summer.
