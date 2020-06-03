Jones College students affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for assistance thanks to a grant the Mississippi Community College Foundation received from the Woodward Hines Education Foundation. Qualifying students impacted during the pandemic may receive funds to help them stay on track towards graduation.
“These are difficult times for students who are trying to adjust to the many personal and educational challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said Dr. Ronnie Nettles, executive director of the Mississippi Community College Foundation. “We are delighted to partner with the Woodward Hines Education Foundation to help these students.”
Jones College students are encouraged to apply for the Woodward Hines Education Foundation grant as soon as possible at jcjc.edu/alumni_foundation/relief.php.
Jim McHale, WHEF President and CEO added, many of Mississippi’s college students are already vulnerable to unexpected financial hurdles.
“We viewed this as an emergent opportunity to provide immediate financial support to Mississippi’s two-year college students impacted by COVID-19, so they would not be forced to put their education on hold for financial reasons.”
The grant has established student relief funds at all 15 Mississippi community colleges. Money can be used to help students with the costs associated with in-home internet access, fuel cards, credential fee stipends, to establish campus tablet or computer loan programs, or other costs that may be a barrier to college completion.
Jones College and each of the state’s 14 community colleges, received $20,000 each to help students in need. The grant money will be disbursed until the funds are depleted said, Charlie Garretson, Jones College VP of Advancement. He is especially excited to be able to help students who are also affected by the EF4 tornadoes on Easter.
“This is a first-come, first-serve grant opportunity for Jones College students to receive financial assistance to help with college expenses,” Garretson said. “Applying for assistance on our JC webpage takes a few minutes with qualifying students receiving up to $500 for qualifying expenses.”
