Jones College sophomores Lauren Baker of Ellisville, Braden Dennis of Laurel, Samuel Marlow of Petal and Rebecca Speights of Silver Creek each received a Mississippi Engineering Society scholarship to earn their engineering degrees. Baker, Marlow and Speights are planning to attend Mississippi State University and Dennis has plans to earn his degree at the University of Southern Mississippi-Gulf Coast.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the Mary Boleware and the Jones College Engineering Club students,” said MES Scholarship Chairman Steven Parker. “The Southeast Chapter of MES supports the Engineering Club at JC. We’re excited to have more engineers and we’ll support these students into their professional careers.”
For 22 years, Jones College’s physics instructor Mary Boleware has worked with the Southeast Chapter of the Mississippi Engineering Society, which has awarded annual scholarships to her students.
“The MES supports our students as they transfer to a university engineering pro- gram,” Boleware said. “These four students have exhibited exemplary academic performance in one of the most challenging times in education. I wish them all the best as they continue their degree plans at the next level.”
Students receiving a scholarship from the MES are required to be members of the Jones College Engineering Society and have a GPA ranging from 3.5 to 4.0. Each student’s GPA, essay and application were reviewed before being selected for the scholarship, Parker said. The four students were awarded a total of $3,000 in scholarships to attend an accredited engineering program in the state.
“The Southeast Chapter of the Mississippi Engineering Society promotes and defends the rights of licensed professional engineers,” Parker said. “Being an engineer is a prestigious discipline. These students will be the problem-solvers of the future.”
Baker, a South Jones graduate, has plans to specialize in chemical engineering. Her goal is to focus on saving the environment after chemical spills.
“I hope to be able to help develop new oil dispersants to aid in clean-up efforts,” said Baker. “This scholarship is a blessing to help me further my education and reach my career goals.”
After interning with a civil engineering firm that focuses on bridge inspections, Speights hopes to continue working in that field with a goal of designing and building bridges.
“There are a lot of hard-working people competing for these scholarships. I’m excited knowing the MES professionals have confidence in me by awarding a scholarship to help earn my degree,” Speights said.
Marlow and Dennis have their sights on electrical engineering. Dennis plans to stay local and assist with designing electrical distribution grids in remapping efforts.
“I’m honored to be considered for this MES scholarship,” said Dennis, who has a baby boy. “This will help a lot!”
Typically, The Southeast Chapter of the MES invites college and high school students to an annual meeting, exposing them to job opportunities and academic advice during Engineering Week.
This year’s festivities were canceled because of concerns with COVID-19. JC’s Engineering Club co-hosts the annual event.
