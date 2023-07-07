Four Jones College students earned top prizes at the 2023 Collegiate National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc., which is the nation’s largest Career and Technical Student Organization focused solely on business. The group traveled to Atlanta, joining more than 800 college students and educators from across the country for the June 22-25 conference and competition.
JC students placed in the Top 10 in their individual and team competitions, including Elizabeth Blair of Waynesboro and Blane Graham of Stringer, who placed ninth in the Website Design team event. Graham also took home fifth place in Programming Concepts. Alondra Abad of Laurel was seventh in the Public Speaking competition. Taylorsville’s Destiny Brown, who competed in the Foundations of Accounting category, made the semifinals in the Business Presentation competition.
FBLA’s National Leadership Conference brings students together to compete for cash prizes in dozens of competitive events over four days each year. Students also had the opportunity to engage in learning workshops, network with alumni,and meet with potential employers.
For more information about the Jones College Business Division, go to https://www.jcjc.edu/programs/business/.
