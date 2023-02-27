By Shawn Wansley
JC Sports Information
The Jones College tennis eased to wins over Hinds Friday afternoon at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
The No. 12 Jones women won 8-1, while the men were victorious, 9-0. Both teams are 9-0 overall, 4-0 in the MACCC.
The Bobcats are scheduled to Mississippi Gulf Coast Tuesday for a huge conference showdown.
JC women 8, Hinds 1
The Bobcats swept the doubles’ matches.
Guadalupe Tocci (Argentina) and Maggie Savell (Park Place Christian Academy) defeated Eni Anic and Fabiolo Guedez in No. 1 doubles, 8-5, and Michaela Anderson (Tupelo) and Reagan Salter (Lewisburg) blanked Yasmin Colon and Lucy Warner in No. 2 doubles, 8-0. Sophie Endt (Vancleave) and Madelyn James (Northeast Jones) won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Tocci beat Anic in No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Annalyn Housley (Nettleton) beat Colon in No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0. In No. 4 singles, Salter blanked Warner, 6-0, 6-0, and James shut out Anna Marie Harrington in No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Endt won No. 6 singles by forfeit. Savell lost in No. 2 singles to Guedez, 3-6, 1-6.
Jones 9, Hinds 0
It was another impressive victory for the Bobcats.
Jones swept the doubles’ points.
Tomi Nader (Argentina) and Wallace Brewer (Germantown) blanked Fabion Juarez and Kristian Bilojelic in No. 1 doubles, 8-0. Charlie Brady (Australia) and Tanner Bevard (Sacred Heart) defeated Dalton Jones and Tahir El-Zare in No. 2 doubles, 8-1, and Jackson Peoples (Northwest Rankin) and Dawson Do (Northwest Rankin) beat Jacob Runnels and Cameron Courtney in No. 3 doubles, 8-2. Hudson Hans (Moss Point) and Prescott Schaumberg (Indianola Academy) beat Colby Williamson and Reese Harper in an extra match, 8-1.
Nader beat Bilojelic in No. 1 singles, 6-3, 7-6 (5) and Brewer outlasted Juarez in No. 2 singles, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). Brady thumped Runnels in No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Peoples downed Courtney in No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-0. Bevard defeated Jones in No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Do beat Mohit Kocher in No. 6 singles, 6-0, 6-1. Hans defeated Harper in an extra match, 8-1.
