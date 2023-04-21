Jones College’s Advanced Technology Center will be offering the Certified Fiber Optic Installer course through Workforce Development during the summer session. Currently, four college employees are being trained to teach the class which would be a 40-hour course offered at the Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville.
“We’re always looking for career paths that have a family sustaining wage. Students that successfully complete the course can expect to make $20 to $27 an hour as a starting wage, for this in-demand skill,” said Webb Evans, dean of the Advanced Technology Center. “We know that ‘fiber’ is not going away and most of our electric cooperatives are currently installing the fiber broadband infrastructure.”
Upon successful completion of the Fiber Optic Installation Training Course, graduates of the program will be able to layout, install or maintain fiber optic cabling systems.
For more information about the course, email Webb Evans at webb.evans@jcjc.edu or call the Jones College Advanced Technology Center at 601-477-4114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.