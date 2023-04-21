Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.