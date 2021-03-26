Event Tuesday at First-Trinity Pesbyterian
•
The Jones College select chamber choir JC Voices will present its annual spring concert, “Invictus,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at First-Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel.
After a year of enduring the restrictions and challenges brought on by COVID-19, from performing in empty concert halls when possible, to rehearsing through masks and face shields with reduced personnel due to quarantines, JC Voices will be performing a concert reflecting and honoring the unconquerable human spirit. The public is invited to attend the free concert.
JC Voices 2021
Dr. Susan A. Smith, Conductor
Dr. Theresa Sanchez, Piano
Gregory Wascoe, Vocal Assistant
Erin Biglane, South Jones
Chicago Collins, Brookhaven
Brittney Darbonne, Northeast Jones
Michael DeCou, Jackson Parish (La.)
Lydia Dees, South Jones
Hayden Dillistone, Laurel
Alyssa Garick, West Jones
Savannah Greene, Sumrall
Peyton King, Sumrall
Malorie Sumrall, Seminary
Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel
Laurel Jalen Poindexter, Jackson
Anna Leigh Ragsdale, Mize
Janna Swanner, Taylorsville
Michael C. Thompson, Laurel
Bonner Welch, South Jones
Conducted by Dr. Susan A. Smith, accompanied by Dr. Theresa Sanchez and assisted by Gregory Wascoe, the theme of the concert, “Invictus,” is based on a poem by Ernest Henley about the Latin term that translates to “invincible” or “unconquerable,” which has been the motto of the ensemble this year.
“Regarding the poetry of Ernest Henley, and specifically ‘Invictus,’ Arthur Symons, a noted 19th-century poetry critic wrote, ‘Mr. Henley of all the poets of the day is the most strenuously certain that life is worth living, the most eagerly defiant of fate, (and) the mos’t heroically content with death,’” Smith said. “As expressed in the last lines of the poem by Henley, set for chorus by Joshua Rist, ‘I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul.’ While the group has experienced many challenges this year, from school closures, COVID-19 diagnoses, quarantined members, family deaths, virtual and limited rehearsals with strict guidelines and the uncertainty of when, or if, they would be able to perform live again, they have prepared an uplifting program of joy, faith, hope and perseverance.”
In addition to Invictus, accompanied by USM cellist Alvaro Miranda, the chamber choir will sing comforting songs of “home going” and “death” by Johann Sebastian Bach/Rhonda Sandberg and Stephen Paulus as well as uplifting selections from Paul Basler’s “Songs of Faith,” accompanied by USM horn player, Robert Brandon. A variety of 20th-century pieces, from the French folk song “J’entends le moulin” to the contemporary favorite “Light of Clear Blue Morning,” sung by the JC Voices women and the Scottish folk song “Parting Glass,” sung by the JC Voices men, will warm your heart and give you hope during this time of uncertainty and isolation. “The Awakening,” composed by Joseph Martin, concludes the concert with reflections of sadness, hope, celebration and remembrance.
“Martin tragically lost his middle school choral teacher and his musical inspiration to a very violent death after a choral concert,” Smith said. “This piece is written in honor of her and is composed in three sections, as described by Martin — the first a dream, or rather nightmare, where there is silence and despair, the second, a new day of hope and the end of silence, and the finale, a hymn of praise to the ‘Giver of Song.’ The final words of ‘The Awakening,’ ‘Let Music Live,’ reflects the sentiment of musicians around the globe this year.”
For more about how to support JC Voices or to be notified of our upcoming concerts and events, contact Smith by email at susan.smith@jcjc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.