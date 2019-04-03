The Jones County Junior College Radionian received 27 total awards and the first place General Excellence Award for two-year colleges in the 2018-2019 Better Newspaper Contest student division of the Mississippi Press Association.
Held in conjunction with the O. C. McDavid Journalism Conference and sponsored by the Mississippi Press Association Education Foundation, the annual competition has both university and community college categories. The Radionian swept several categories, winning first, second and third place for General News Story, Feature Photo, General Interest Column and, in the Investigative Package category, the college was pitted against universities and received first, second and third place.
The Radionian received eight first place awards in the categories of General News Story, Kristen Feraci; Sports Feature Story, Hanna Chaffee; Sports Photo, Raghan Parish; Front Page; Feature Photo, Bailey Morris; General Interest Column, opposing viewpoints by Alyssa Pearce and Baylee Walter; Investigative Package Story on Campus Safety, Kristen Feraci, Olivia Ward, Zach McLain; and in a combined competition with universities, Cartoon, Olivia Ward.
Second place awards included General News Story, Makayla Puckett; Sports News Story, Dylan Jones; General News Photo, Lauryn Bohn; Sports Photo, Raghan Parish; Feature Photo, Brooke McNabb; General Interest Column for fashion, Michael Blanks; and Investigative Package: Beyond the Screen, Baylee Walter, Julia Berry, Oliva Ward, Alyssa Pearce. The Radionian also received second place for Design.
Third place awards included General News Story, Makayla Puckett; Sports Feature, Makayla Puckett; Feature Story, Kristen Feraci; General News Photo, Bailey Morris; Feature Photo, Bailey Morris; General Interest Column for movies, Davis Hicks; Investigative Package: Intolerance Reigns, Julia Berry, Py’Necious Cowart, Alyssa Pearce, Baylee Walter; and competing against universities, Sports Column, Dylan Jones, and Editorials, Baylee Walter. The Radionian also received third place for Best Graphic and Best Website.
Incoming freshmen interested in joining the staff next year should contact adviser Kelly Atwood at kelly.atwood@jcjc.edu.
