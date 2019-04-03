Radionan
Buy Now

Pictured left to right, front row, Opinions Editor Baylee Walter of Richland, News Editor Alyssa Pearce of Columbia, Raghan Parish of Laurel; second row, Hannah Morgan of Petal, Sports Editor Olivia Ward of Richland, Features Editor Julia Berry of Laurel, Hannah Chaffee of Pearl; third row, Dylan Jones of Leakesville, Jordan Butler of Ellisville, Bobcat Press Editor Bailey Morris of Pachuta, Entertainment Editor Py’Necious Cowart of Tylertown, Davis Hicks of Lucedale; fourth row, Drew Hill of Flowood, Aiden Rayner of Raleigh, Michael Blanks of Ellisville; fifth row, Eric Sheppard of Collins, Caroline Smith of Ellisville, Harrison Walley of Taylorsville and Jared McQuirter of Moselle. Not pictured is Lauryn Bohn of Seminary.

The Jones County Junior College Radionian received 27 total awards and the first place General Excellence Award for two-year colleges in the 2018-2019 Better Newspaper Contest student division of the Mississippi Press Association.

Held in conjunction with the O. C. McDavid Journalism Conference and sponsored by the Mississippi Press Association Education Foundation, the annual competition has both university and community college categories. The Radionian swept several categories, winning first, second and third place for General News Story, Feature Photo, General Interest Column and, in the Investigative Package category, the college was pitted against universities and received first, second and third place.

The Radionian received eight first place awards in the categories of General News Story, Kristen Feraci; Sports Feature Story, Hanna Chaffee; Sports Photo, Raghan Parish; Front Page; Feature Photo, Bailey Morris; General Interest Column, opposing viewpoints by Alyssa Pearce and Baylee Walter; Investigative Package Story on Campus Safety, Kristen Feraci, Olivia Ward, Zach McLain; and in a combined competition with universities, Cartoon, Olivia Ward.

Second place awards included General News Story, Makayla Puckett; Sports News Story, Dylan Jones; General News Photo, Lauryn Bohn; Sports Photo, Raghan Parish; Feature Photo, Brooke McNabb; General Interest Column for fashion, Michael Blanks; and Investigative Package: Beyond the Screen, Baylee Walter, Julia Berry, Oliva Ward, Alyssa Pearce. The Radionian also received second place for Design.

Third place awards included General News Story, Makayla Puckett; Sports Feature, Makayla Puckett; Feature Story, Kristen Feraci; General News Photo, Bailey Morris; Feature Photo, Bailey Morris; General Interest Column for movies, Davis Hicks; Investigative Package: Intolerance Reigns, Julia Berry, Py’Necious Cowart, Alyssa Pearce, Baylee Walter; and competing against universities, Sports Column, Dylan Jones, and Editorials, Baylee Walter. The Radionian also received third place for Best Graphic and Best Website.

Incoming freshmen interested in joining the staff next year should contact adviser Kelly Atwood at kelly.atwood@jcjc.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.