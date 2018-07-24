Jones County Junior College’s Adult Education program award- ed 138 students with a High School Equivalency credential at a special commencement ceremony on Monday in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium. Guests of the 70 students who participated in the graduation ceremony also discovered who were the top-scoring individuals from
each of JCJC’s eight county adult education centers. These students were awarded JCJC scholarships for their accomplishments.
The HSE graduation keynote speaker was JCJC, HSE and MIBEST graduate Alonso Hernandez of Ellisville. In 2015, Hernandez left Costa Rica to marry his missionary wife in her hometown of Ellisville. The then-22-year-old discovered finding a job and getting into college was difficult without an American high school diploma. He earned his high school equivalency in his native country after dropping out of school to work in his dad’s print shop when he was 15.
Determined to see his dreams come true, he found the MIBEST program at JCJC. Within a year, he earned his HSE, 15 college credits, completed the employability skills program and obtained a Silver Level on the Career Readiness Certificate. His next steps included graduating from JCJC’s automotive and welding career and technical programs.
“We chose Alonso to be our keynote speaker because of
his unique story, upbeat spirit and determination to succeed. He was successful in the Adult Education, MIBEST and CTE programs. His positive outlook and determination has allowed him to overcome many barriers, and we think he will inspire our graduates,” said Michael Yarbrough, JCJC Adult Education Director.
Hernandez is currently working at Goldman Customs, Inc. in Meridian and is one step closer to becoming an automotive shop owner. He attributes his success to the programs and the people at JCJC.
For more about JCJC’s Adult Education programs, call 601-477-3287 or 601-477-4153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.