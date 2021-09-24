Homecoming on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville will be a celebration of the “Jones Family 2021” with numerous reunions and gatherings scheduled on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9. Jones College students recently elected its 2021 Homecoming Court with the following ladies representing them during Homecoming festivities.
During the football halftime, Queen Marissa Bender of Bay Springs and the entire JC student-elected, 2021 Homecoming Court will be presented. Escorting the ladies will be a Jones College student selected by the student representatives. The following ladies were chosen to represent Jones College during Homecoming festivities.
Queen, Marissa Bender of Bay Springs is majoring in nursing with aspirations of becoming a health administrator. The Jones College sophomore is a graduate of Bay Springs High School where she participated in Beta Club, cheerleading and was a Mississippi Scholar. At Jones, Bender participated in the Gospel Choir, and she was a writer for the college newspaper her freshman year. In her hometown, she volunteers at Jasper General Hospital and is a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council. Her college plans include obtaining her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Connie Page and Marcus Bender are Marissa’s parents.
Escorting Bender will be Lamarcus Stubbs of Bay Springs. He is majoring in welding and science with plans to attend Auburn University to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. His parents are Isis Page and Michael Stubbs.
Emma Burge is your Student Body Maid. The Oak Grove High School graduate was a member of the color guard. She earned a spot as a drum major in her junior and senior years of high school. At Jones, the Oak Grove resident has been the drum major for the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band both years, she plays flute in the Symphonic Band, and she is a vocalist for the Jazz Band. Burge assists Jones College’s recruiters as a member of the Bobcat Brigade, and she earned the Letter “J” Academic Award. As a music industry major, Burge’s future plans include attending the Nashville Film Institute where she will study cinematography and filmmaking. Her parents are Dr. Ben and Cindy Burge.
Escorting Emma will be John Scott of Hattiesburg who is majoring in business management. He is a member of the Bobcat Brigade, the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band, Jazz Band, and the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. His parents are Amanda and David Scott.
Madison “Bryce” Bansbach is your Sophomore Maid. The Columbia resident is majoring in biology. The Columbia High School graduate was involved in the Art Club and Dusty’s High School Sorority. She also volunteers at the Forrest General Cancer Center in Hattiesburg. Bansbach plans to go to Mississippi State University and is exploring her options in dentistry and agriculture. Bansbach’s parents are Jeff and Dawn Bansbach.
Escorting Bansbach is Brooks Williams of Mendenhall. The Simpson Academy graduate is majoring in business with plans to attend MSU and work in insurance and risk management. His parents are Chris and Paula Williams.
Sophomore Maid, Mary Kebodeaux is a Richton resident majoring in Psychology. The Fruitdale High School graduate was involved in high school as a co-leader of the Bible Club, a member of the softball team, and a marching band member. She was the Section Leader in the High School band for five years. Kebodeaux earned the Exceptional Senior Award and twice, she earned Citizenship Awards. At Jones, she is a member of the PTK International Honor Society, and she volunteers at the Abbi Rogers Civitan Camp for children with disabilities. She also travels across the South speaking at High School FCA events. Kebodeaux’s future plans include going to MSU, earning her doctorate in clinical counseling and minster in orphanages. Her parents are Michael and Deone Kebodeaux.
Her escort will be Bryce Dupree of Raleigh. The biological science major is the news editor of the college newspaper staff who also volunteers in his community with Liberty Baptist Church. Dupree’s future plans include attending the University of Mississippi and medical school. His parents are Bryce Adam Dupree, the late Delone Dupree, and Allison and Brett Lewis.
Freshman Maid, Amberlyn Holifield lives in Leakesville and is a pre-dental major. At Greene County High School, Holifield was a member of the WILDPAT, Cologuard, and she was elected homecoming maid all four years. At Jones College, Holifield is a member of the Concert Choir, Student Government Association, and she is a resident assistant in the dorms. She also volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House, Taylor’d to Shine, and at Sonlight Community Church. This summer, Holifield was a Top Ten finalist in the Miss Hospitality Pageant. After completing her education at the University of Mississippi, Holifield hopes to become an orthodontist. Her parents are Mike and Amber Holifield.
Escorting Holifield will be Lowery Skinner of Waynesboro. The business administration major is a graduate of Wayne Academy where he played football and basketball, and he was a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society. He plans to transfer to MSU to obtain a business administration degree. Peyton Skinner is Lowery’s mother.
Cambry Holifield is your Freshman Maid from Laurel, and she is majoring in elementary education. At Northeast Jones High School, Holifield was in the band for five years and served as Drum Major for three of those years. She is also one of three drum majors for Jones College’s Maroon Typhoon Marching Band. In her spare time, Holifield serves the kids and youth ministry at her church. Her future plans include earning her teaching certification at William Carey University. Her parents are Darrell and Jennifer Holifield.
Cambry will be escorted by Nate Arender of Stringer. The veterinary medicine major is a graduate of Stringer Attendance Center, where he was the marching band drum major, FFA Vice President for three years, and a member of the Bay Springs Mayor’s Youth Council. At Jones, Arender is a member of the Bobcat Brigade. He plans to transfer to MSU and earn his degree in veterinary medicine. Calvin and Kim Arender are Nate’s parents.
The Homecoming Court will also feature the Flower Girl, five-year-old Mary Price McDaniel of Hattiesburg. The Crown Bearer, Jackson Cooper Means of Pineville, is a first-grader at Raleigh Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.