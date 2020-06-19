By Shawn Wansley
A pair of Jones College Bobcats headline the 2020 Academic All-America College Division Men's and Women's At-Large Teams, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Sophomores Lauren Stringer of Taylorsville (softball) and James McWilliams (men's tennis) make history as the program's first-ever CoSIDA Academic All-America selections.
The college division includes two-year institutions, Canadian institutions and any United States four-year institutions that are not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA.
Despite the cancellation of spring competition during COVID-19, CoSIDA continued its sponsorship of the Academic All-America awards program. Student-athletes were selected based on career statistics.
Stringer had a 4.0 GPA in the JC nursing program. In addition to CoSIDA AA honors, Stringer was an NJCAA All-Academic First Team and Academic All-MACJC selection.
On the diamond, the Taylorsville High School product was fantastic in her two seasons, posting a 19-4 record with a 2.19 ERA, 10 complete games and 153 strikeouts in 134.1 career innings. She was a Second Team All-MACJC selection and MACJC Player of the Week.
McWilliams was also a 4.0 student in the JC nursing program. He was an ITA Scholar-Athlete, Phi Theta Kappa member and president of the Baptist Student Union.
On the court, the Northwest Rankin High School product was selected the ITA's 2020 Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award winner for junior college men. He owned a 19-8 career singles record, 20-9 mark in doubles competition and was a Bobcat Award winner in both his freshman and sophomore years, given to a student-athlete from each program that exemplifies best qualities of student-athletes.
The 20 members of the first team had an average GPA of 3.89 and eight student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA.
For more information on the Academic All-America program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.
