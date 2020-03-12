Jones College will dismiss classes after tonight (Thursday) and students will be allowed to begin spring break, college President Dr. Jesse Smith said in an email to students and employees.
"(A)ll employees will report to work on Friday, March 13, and be subject to college led conference calls as needed during spring break holiday," the email read.
Campus housing will close at 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday).
As of now, the college plans to operate under normal operations and return from spring break on March 23.
"If changes to campus operations occur, we will communicate updates through the campus email, the emergency text message system, the Jones College website, social media and local media channels," the email read.
