SCOOBA – Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) flirted with a triple-double, finishing two assists and three rebounds shy, and Jatyjia Jones (Pontotoc) added a double-double as No. 10 Jones knocked off Itawamba, 67-56, Wednesday afternoon at Currie Coliseum to advance to its fourth straight MACJC Championship game.
The Bobcats improved to 21-3 and ICC fell to 18-6. Both teams will play in next week's NJCAA Region 23 Tournament in Clinton.
Tournament host EMCC knocked off Southwest Mississippi, 62-53, to advance to Thursday night's championship game at 5:30 p.m. against the Bobcats.
Jones ultimately won the game from beyond the arc, hitting 7-of-13 from downtown while holding ICC to 1-of-11 aim.
Jones closed the first quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 23-11 lead after one.
LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) jumper at the 3:59-mark gave JC its biggest lead, 42-25, in the third quarter but the Lady Indians would battle back within five numerous times in the final stanza.
The Bobcats allowed only two field goals the final 3:56 and extended their lead back out to double figures to close the game.
Jones shot 42 percent for the afternoon against 29 percent for ICC. J. Jones had four blocks as JC finished with eight in the game.
Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) added 11 for the Bobcats and Chyna Allen (Harrison Central) and Sims chipped in eight. ICC was led by Tabreea Gandy's 14 points.
