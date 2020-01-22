DECATUR — Trailing the entire first half by as much as nine midway through the second, Jones College rallied behind 51 percent shooting and SharDarrion Allen’s (Raymond) game-high 22 points to defeat East Central, 80-76 Thursday night at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.
Jones snapped a two-game skid to improve to 10-2 overall and 2-2 in the South Division. EC fell to 6-7 and 1-3 in division.
Four of the Bobcats' five starters scored in double figures, led by Allen's 22 points, 16 from Tradavis Thompson (Raymond), 13 from Kenneth Rogers (Starkville) and Zachariah Malone’s (Shady Grove, La.) first double-double of the year with 10 points and 14 boards.
Sayveon Bumpers (Quitman) was also huge off the bench for JC in the second half as part of a key Bobcat run, scoring eight straight points for JC and finishing with five boards.
Despite shooting 51 percent from the floor, Jones was just 9-of-23 from the charity stripe and turned it over 21 times.
In the women’s game, Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) netted a season-high 20, and LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) pumped in her sixth double-double of the year as Jones College picked up a gritty, 72-68 road win.
JC, ranked 11th in the NJCAA, improved to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in South Division play. EC fell to 6-7 and 1-3 in the South.
Neither team led by more than five the entire night and the game was knotted 30-30 at half.
Haymer put the Bobcats on her back in the second half, scoring 14 of her 20 points, and got strong supporting efforts from Jatyjia Jones (Pontotoc) and Sims who added seven apiece.
After going 0-for-11 from downtown in the first half and shooting 29 percent overall, Jones and Haymer combined to hit five key 3-pointers in the second half.
