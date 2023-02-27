Jones College held off a late surge by Baton Rouge (Louisiana) to win the opening game of a twinbill, 8-6, and then exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning of game two for a 10-7 victory to sweep the Bears here Sunday afternoon.
The Bobcats won all three games of a season series and improved to 9-4 with a sixth consecutive win. BRCC fell to 7-15.
Jones will host another triple-header at Community Bank Park on Wednesday against in-conference rivals MGCCC and No. 1 Pearl River.
