The Jones College 2019 Homecoming Court is pictured standing, left to right, Freshman Maid- Dariyel Johnson of Leakesville; Student Body Maid, Abby McNeil of Bay Springs and Freshman Maid, Caidyn Crowder of Ellisville. Seated left to right is Sophomore Maid, Hallie Meadows of Piave; Queen, Jazmin King of Bay Springs and Sophomore Maid, Ashley Allen of Brandon.