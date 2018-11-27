Haley Smith of Ellisville was crowned Most Beautiful in the annual Jones County Junior College pageant, held Nov. 13.
The alternates include, 1st alternate Victoria Strickland of Ellisville; 2nd alternate Rylee Gavin of Ellisville; 3rd alternate Holly James of Ovett; and 4th alternate Grace Freeman of Sumrall. The Top Ten include the alternates and winner, and Jada King of Bay Springs, Mackenzie Jordan of Laurel, Ryleigh Meadows of Petal, Harleigh Howell of Laurel, and Kamryn McGee of Hattiesburg.
Other winners include Miss Congeniality, Madeleine Lambert of Laurel; Most Photogenic, Hayley Lott; Audience Choice, Victoria Strickland; and Best Essay, Jada King.
The emcee for the evening was Mr. JCJC Jared Woullard, and entertainment was provided by Jones OnStage. The winners will be featured in JCJC’s yearbook, the Lair, which will be distributed in the spring of 2019.
