ELLISVILLE – Whether it’s continuing their education or working in a medical facility, 21 Jones College students earned their Associates Degree in Nursing and are ready for the next step in their lives. The graduating class captured a piece of history with a group photo of everyone before they departed from the two-year college. Pictured in random order are: Courtney Bass, Columbia; Jessica Byrd, Hattiesburg; Madelyn Cooley, Laurel; Kaitlyn Cox, Ellisville; Karrigan Eidt, Natchez; Megan Fewell, Mendenhall; Emily Frometa, Richton; Carlie Guthrie; Hattiesburg; Andrew Hargrove, Ovett, MS; Lauryn Hicks, Laurel; Katelyn Ekes (Hinton) Laurel; John Holland, McLain, MS; Jessica Ingram, Mt. Olive; RaNeisia Jordan, Hattiesburg; Kristi Kavanaugh, Hattiesburg; Brandi Logan, Hattiesburg; Marli Malone, Richton; Kimberly Graves (Miley), Purvis; Bethany Poole, Ovett; Leigh Stubbs, Collins and Dalton Walley, Petal.
