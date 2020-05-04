Jones College’s Kids’ College summer camp has been canceled to ensure the college follows the CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus. The summer camp has been the first week of June for the last 13 years for kids in first through sixth grade.
Kids had the opportunity to check out college “courses” exploring science, health and art topics. All applications and checks received have been shredded for privacy.
For more information, email program director, Missie Meeks at missie.meeks@jcjc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.