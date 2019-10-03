ELLISVILLE – Plans are underway to make Homecoming at Jones College a special event. The weekend of activities will incorporate the Homecoming theme, “Bobcat Revolution” beginning with the student Homecoming pep rally on Thursday, October 3, at 7 p.m. at the Lake. The “glow pep rally” is sponsored by the Student Government Association and will provide glow-necklaces and glow-sticks for everyone in attendance. This event will be canceled if there is inclement weather.
On Friday, October 4, the Homecoming festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the JCJC Class of 1955 Reunion Dinner in the C.L. Neill Student Center Banquet Hall. Please make reservations by September 25, by calling the Alumni and Foundation Office at 601-477-4145.
Homecoming Day, Saturday, October 5, is slated with numerous activities for a day of fun for all ages. Events will begin at 9 a.m. with a brunch for alumni and friends at the Terrell Tisdale Library. Members of the Ellisville High School Reunion for the 1960-1965 classes, and the JCJC 1979 Football Team and Cheerleaders reunion are invited to register for their reunions during the brunch.
At 10 a.m. the JC Homecoming Parade will wind through the streets of Ellisville and the campus, beginning at the Terrell Tisdale Library. The parade features floats made by the student body incorporating the theme, as well as the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band, JC cheerleaders, Touch of Gold, and the 2019 Homecoming Queen and her court. Parade Marshals are the 2019 Honor Alumni, Tim Lawrence, Brittney Pickering, Earl Reynolds and Reggie Smith.
At 10:45 a.m., the public is also invited to join the Jones family for a pep rally following the parade, in front of the C.L. Neill Student Center. At 11:30 a.m., the JCJC Alumni Luncheon will be held in the A.B. Howard Gymnasium. During this luncheon, four JCJC alumni, Tim Lawrence, Brittney Pickering, Earl Reynolds and Reggie Smith will be honored. Reservations for the luncheon can be made through the Alumni and Foundation Office at 601-477-4145 or by emailing, jcjcalumniinfo@jcjc.edu.
Before the game, the Ellisville High School Reunion Classes and the JCJC Reunions are invited to join the “Tailgating under the Tents” at the Sim Cooley Football Field, near the Tennis Complex beginning at 11:30. The cost is $10 per person with a reservation deadline of September 25, by calling 601-477-4145.
The Homecoming pre-game festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the marching band’s pre-game show on the Sim Cooley Football Field at Bobcat Stadium. The game against Pearl River Community College will begin at 2 p.m.
At halftime, the Homecoming Court will be presented with the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming Queen. Also, during halftime, the 2019 Honor Alumni and the JCJC Class of 1969 will be recognized. The festivities will end with a performance by the Maroon Typhoon and Touch of Gold. For more information call the Foundation and Alumni Office at 477-4145 or email jcjcalumniinfo@jcjc.edu.
