Jones College’s Concert Choir will spend the spring performing in churches throughout Jones County. The first concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sharon. The 86-member choir will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at West Ellisville Baptist Church and at 6 p.m. April 19, the choir will present its concert at Hebron Baptist Church. The public is invited to attend the free events.
JC Choral director Dr. Joel Dunlap will direct the choir in a varied repertoire that includes the spirited “John the Revelator,” arranged by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory, the heart-rendering “Earth Song” by Frank Ticheli and the roaring concert spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World,” arranged by Ray Liebau. Other selections include “Sing Unto God” by Paul Fetler, “Sleep” by Eric Whitacre, “Homeward Bound” by Mack Wilberg and “Ascription of Praise” to close the concert.
Assisting the choir is rehearsal assistant Alexandra Arnold and accompanist Dr. Victoria Johnson of the Jones Fine Arts department. For more information, visit joneschoir@jcjc.edu.
Members of the choir are:
Sarah Acosta, Hattiesburg
Olivia Adkins, Laurel
Dailen Allen, Liberty
Zailen Allen, Liberty
Keara Altman, Quitman
Sharityn Beasley, Waynesboro
Erin Biglane, Ellisville
Layne Boykin, Waynesboro
McKaylee Bray, Leakesville
Vincent Brown, Moselle
Sarah Brownlee, Laurel
Desi Brunty, Laurel
Josh Butler, Ellisville
Hannah Byrd, Laurel
ZiKeya Byrd, Saraland, Ala.
Patrick Callen, Laurel
Coriana Carmichael, Laurel
Jada Clark, Waynesboro
Chicago Collins, Brookhaven
Erica Cooley, Waynesboro
Jalen Cooley, Quitman
Caidyn Crowder, Ellisville
Alex Dailey, Buckatunna
Faith DeCastro, Tamuning, Guam
Ty Evans, Laurel
Lexie Floyd, Qutiman
Kaneisha Fortenberry, Laurel
Haley Gable, Laurel
Alyssa Garick, Laurel
Allison Gibson, Lucedale
Cortland Goff, Ellisville
Peyton Griffin, Ellisville
Haley Guy, Laurel
Kayla Hannah, Byram
Hunter Heath, Ellisville
Hannah Henderson, Millry, Ala.
Rondaisha Henry, Bay Springs
Khalil Herron, Laurel
Mackenzie Hoffman, Laurel
Madison Hoffman, Laurel
Haley Holifield, Laurel
Chandon Johns, Ellisville
Dariyel Johnson, Leakesville
Rayshawn Johnson, Laurel
Jourdon Joshua, Laurel
Peyton King, Petal
Kyra Lampley, Petal
Jada Lee, Sumrall
Shara Lee-McSwain, Sumrall
Janna Lewis, Enterprise
Madeline Lott, Columbia
Kelsey Malone, Richton
Kaylee Manning, Laurel
Hunter Mason, Laurel
Clairrease McClendon, Ellisville
Bryce McDonald, Richton
Anna-Claire McKellar, Vicksburg
Sarah McMillan, Millry, Ala.
Hallie Meadows, Piave
Somya Miller, Mount Olive
Makaila Mims, Laurel
Eden Murphy, Petal
Chelsea Musgrove, Soso
Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel
Caleb Pearce, Ellisville
Jalin Phillips, Waynesboro
Olivia Pippin, Laurel
Zyion Pittman, Soso
Larsen Sanford, Seminary
Connor Shivers, Lena
Josarah Slover, Laurel
James Smith, Hattiesburg
Savannah Smith, Raleigh
Tellas Smith, Laurel
Alex Snowdy, Madison
Jenna Kate Sumrall, Laurel
Janna Swanner, Taylorsville
Grace Taylor, Magee
Jesse Thomas, Smithdale
Michael Thompson, Laurel
Reagan Todd, Laurel
Karsyn Ulmer, Laurel
Bonner Welch, Moselle
Jasmine Wells, Mendenhall
Alex Westmoreland, Laurel
Chaz Zickus, Ellisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.