Jones College’s Concert Choir will spend the spring performing in churches throughout Jones County. The first concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sharon.  The 86-member choir will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at West Ellisville Baptist Church and at 6 p.m. April 19, the choir will present its concert at Hebron Baptist Church. The public is invited to attend the free events.

 JC Choral director Dr. Joel Dunlap will direct the choir in a varied repertoire that includes the spirited “John the Revelator,” arranged by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory, the heart-rendering “Earth Song” by Frank Ticheli and the roaring concert spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World,” arranged by Ray Liebau. Other selections include “Sing Unto God” by Paul Fetler, “Sleep” by Eric Whitacre, “Homeward Bound” by Mack Wilberg and “Ascription of Praise” to close the concert. 

 Assisting the choir is rehearsal assistant Alexandra Arnold and accompanist Dr. Victoria Johnson of the Jones Fine Arts department. For more information, visit joneschoir@jcjc.edu.  

Members of the choir are:

Sarah Acosta, Hattiesburg

Olivia Adkins, Laurel

Dailen Allen, Liberty

Zailen Allen, Liberty

Keara Altman, Quitman

Sharityn Beasley, Waynesboro

Erin Biglane, Ellisville

Layne Boykin, Waynesboro

McKaylee Bray, Leakesville

Vincent Brown, Moselle

Sarah Brownlee, Laurel

Desi Brunty, Laurel

Josh Butler, Ellisville

Hannah Byrd, Laurel

ZiKeya Byrd, Saraland, Ala.

Patrick Callen, Laurel

Coriana Carmichael, Laurel

Jada Clark, Waynesboro

Chicago Collins, Brookhaven

Erica Cooley, Waynesboro

Jalen Cooley, Quitman

Caidyn Crowder, Ellisville

Alex Dailey, Buckatunna

Faith DeCastro, Tamuning, Guam

Ty Evans, Laurel

Lexie Floyd, Qutiman

Kaneisha Fortenberry, Laurel

Haley Gable, Laurel

Alyssa Garick, Laurel

Allison Gibson, Lucedale

Cortland Goff, Ellisville

Peyton Griffin, Ellisville

Haley Guy, Laurel

Kayla Hannah, Byram

Hunter Heath, Ellisville

Hannah Henderson, Millry, Ala.

Rondaisha Henry, Bay Springs

Khalil Herron, Laurel

Mackenzie Hoffman, Laurel

Madison Hoffman, Laurel

Haley Holifield, Laurel

Chandon Johns, Ellisville

Dariyel Johnson, Leakesville

Rayshawn Johnson, Laurel

Jourdon Joshua, Laurel

Peyton King, Petal

Kyra Lampley, Petal

Jada Lee, Sumrall

Shara Lee-McSwain, Sumrall

Janna Lewis, Enterprise 

Madeline Lott, Columbia

Kelsey Malone, Richton

Kaylee Manning, Laurel

Hunter Mason, Laurel

Clairrease McClendon, Ellisville

Bryce McDonald, Richton

Anna-Claire McKellar, Vicksburg

Sarah McMillan, Millry, Ala.

Hallie Meadows, Piave

Somya Miller, Mount Olive

Makaila Mims, Laurel

Eden Murphy, Petal

Chelsea Musgrove, Soso

Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel

Caleb Pearce, Ellisville

Jalin Phillips, Waynesboro

Olivia Pippin, Laurel

Zyion Pittman, Soso

Larsen Sanford, Seminary

Connor Shivers, Lena

Josarah Slover, Laurel

James Smith, Hattiesburg

Savannah Smith, Raleigh

Tellas Smith, Laurel

Alex Snowdy, Madison

Jenna Kate Sumrall, Laurel

Janna Swanner, Taylorsville

Grace Taylor, Magee

Jesse Thomas, Smithdale

Michael Thompson, Laurel

Reagan Todd, Laurel

Karsyn Ulmer, Laurel

Bonner Welch, Moselle

Jasmine Wells, Mendenhall

Alex Westmoreland, Laurel

Chaz Zickus, Ellisville

