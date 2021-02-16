Due to the winter weather conditions still affecting the Pine Belt area, Jones College will remain closed through Wednesday, except for the Greene County Center. The Leakesville facility will be open Wednesday, February 17, 2021, under normal operations.
The main campus of Jones College in Ellisville, the Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville, the Clarke County Center in Stonewall, the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs, and the Wayne County Center in Waynesboro will remain closed through Wednesday.
All face-to-face classes are canceled through Wednesday, February 17, 2021, except for classes at the Greene County Center which will be open. The ATC testing center will operate as needed on Wednesday. All Workforce Training Activities located on all campuses, except for the Greene County Center, are canceled through Wednesday, February 17.
Face-to-face coursework requirements will be held virtually on Wednesday with all online courses continuing to meet virtually, excluding the Greene County Center.
All campus offices will be closed on Wednesday, February 17, excluding the Greene County Center. All employees will be virtually accessible to students through campus email.
The Campus Police Office will maintain normal operations. Maintenance, Grounds, Environmental, Transportation and IT employees are subject to call if a campus emergency arises.
Students living on campus may remain in the dorms with access to campus food service. The Campus Health Clinic and the JC Childcare Center will be closed on Wednesday.
Athletic operations will be coordinated on a case-by-case basis through the Athletic Director.
Any updates or additional changes to campus operations will be communicated through campus email, local media outlets, social media and on the Jones College website.
