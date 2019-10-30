The winners of the Costume Contest for JC students are, from left, Emily Willson of Ellisville dressed in her homemade costume called, “The Cute Furry Animal” earning the Overall Best Costume prize; Most Original costume went to Bethany Hayes of Ellisville in her “1980s Roller Skating Girl” attire; Hebron’s Austin Land won the Scariest Costume prize dressed as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movie series. The Most in Character category winner was the group of students dressed as the single women looking for the man of their dreams on the TV series, “The Bachelor” — are JC students Baili Meadows of Richton, Kate Broom of Ellisville, Jansen Parker of Wiggins and Sydney Whigham of Millry, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.