The Jones College drive-through graduation ceremony scheduled for June 12 has been canceled due to the increasing threat of COVID-19 in the Jones County area. Jones County transitioned into one of Mississippi’s hotspots over the last month with the latest state-reported statistics listing Jones County with 701 positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths (reported June 4, 2020).
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, head of the Mississippi State Department of Health, advised on a call with Jones College administration Thursday evening that “continuing with plans to host a graduation event on the Ellisville campus is not a good idea. With the high rate of community spread in Jones County, an event like graduation presents a real public health threat.”
"We are saddened that we are not going to be able to celebrate with our students," said Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith. “Graduation is a time to celebrate the hard work and commitment of the graduating class. But unfortunately, in our current public health situation, we must err on the side of caution to ensure the safety of our students. I look forward to the day that we will once again celebrate together, but until that time, we will do our best to honor our students through an alternate form of recognition.”
Jones College will host a virtual graduation event for 2020 graduates on Friday, June 19. Additional details on the virtual graduation event will be shared as available through the Jones College website, www.jcjc.edu.
