ELLISVILLE – Jones College held its annual “Retirement Tea” for eleven employees retiring in May. When combined, these employees provided 191 years of service to JC, with some having additional years of service working at other educational institutions.
The 2019 retirees include Betty, or “B.J.” Meche. She worked in various roles at the campus bookstore for the last 35 years. For the last 19 years, Rick Bedwell has taught business courses and has served as the division chair of the department. Angela Cooley finishes 25 years of teaching math at Jones. Dianne Johnson has been teaching business office technology for the last 21 years. Two employees, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, Mark Easley and former coach, and practical nursing secretary, Pat McMichael have served JC for 20 years each. Gloria Newell has served as the assistant culinary arts instructor for the past 16 years. The Financial Aid Office is saying its farewells to Mary Kuhn after working 13 years in that department. Nine years ago, Mickey Ciullo began working in the campus bookstore while Gerald Griffin has completed seven years in the transportation department. English instructor, Rhonda Farrior is retiring after teaching for six years at JC.
