At the annual Retirement Tea, JC President Dr. Jesse Smith (standing far right) congratulated the retiring employees who have served in various roles at Jones. Pictured left to right seated are, Gloria Newell, Dianne Johnson, Patricia McMichael and Angela Cooley. Pictured standing is Gerald Griffin, Mickey Ciullo, B.J. Meche, Mark Easley, Rhonda Farrior, Rick Bedwell and Dr. Jesse Smith. Not pictured: Mary Kuhn.