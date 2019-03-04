ELLISVILLE – Jones College sophomore, Layne Loftin of Seminary was awarded a $1,000 tuition scholarship from the Southeast Area Chapter of the Mississippi Professional Engineering Society as part of National Engineering Week. He was elected by the MPES’s scholarship committee. Several students applied for the scholarship from a nine-county area, according to Jason Coleman, MPES President. This year’s scholarship recipient was chosen based on several parameters including, character, integrity, an essay, and application.
Since 1995, the Southeast Chapter of MPES has distributed more than $37,000 in financial assistance to students pursuing their engineering degrees at a Mississippi IHL Accredited Colleges of Engineering.
“I feel blessed to get this scholarship because it will help a lot,” said Loftin. “My parents have always supported me, but I have tried to help keep costs down by applying for scholarships and working. The MPES Scholarship will definitely help me when I transfer to Mississippi State.”
Loftin is a resident assistant in the Jones College dorms and active in the international honor society, Phi Theta Kappa and the Engineering Club. Additionally, he helps his dad at his business, Quarries End II in Hattiesburg.
“My dad and I have built furniture for my mom to sell or help her refurbish old furniture, as well as work at his business making granite countertops, showers and sinks,” said Loftin.
Students receiving a scholarship from the MPES are required to be members of the college’s Engineering Club and have a GPA ranging from 3.5 to 4.0. JC engineering club sponsor and physics instructor, Mary Boleware said the partnership with the MPES plays an important role in better preparing our engineering majors.
“We appreciate area professionals mentoring our students and providing opportunities to continue their education through these scholarships,” said Boleware.
Loftin aspires to earn a degree in mechanical engineering at Mississippi State University. The annual meeting with MPES included about 50 college and high school students from the Pine Belt exposing them to job opportunities and academic advice. JC’s engineering club co-hosted the event which includes presentations from the three Mississippi University’s colleges of engineering.
