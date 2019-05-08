ELLISVILLE – First through six graders will have the opportunity to check out college this summer as a part of Jones College’s Kids’ College summer camp. Campers will gather Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The $95 non-refundable tuition includes all supplies and snacks.
Kids’ College courses include Food Science, Zoology: Animals Up Close and Personal, Art, Survey of Science and Physical Education.
There is limited space available for some grades. For more information, email program director, Missie Meeks at missie.meeks@jcjc.edu or check out the webpage at www.jcjc.edu/camps.
