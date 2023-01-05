Fall Semester Honor Roll at Jones College Announced
ELLISVILLE - Jones College has announced the 2022 Fall Semester honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List--4.0; Dean’s List--3.99-3.5: Faculty List--3.49-3.0.
(NOTE: Honor roll scholars from your area are listed according to county and then hometown in alphabetical order. Some names may be listed in your county but they also listed themselves as a resident of a city in another county. Example: the student may be listed under Lamar County but claims Hattiesburg as their hometown or Jasper County as their county but claim Laurel as their hometown or mailing address. Please include these names according to the county they claim.)
Jones College Honor Roll - President’s List
Fall 2022
Newtownabbey Ireland: Rhys McAllister.
Chatom, AL: Jeffery Jaylen Wimbley.
Franklinton, LA: Cayden Emile` Bellanger.
Silas, AL: Sydney Paige Sikes.
Amite Liberty: Skylar Lynlee Terrell.
Amite Smithdale: Lillian Nicole Dixon.
Clarke Bay Springs: Brylee H McCool.
Clarke Enterprise: Anna Katherine McGowan, Ja'mya L Pickens and Brandon M Williams.
Clarke Quitman: Madison L Dearman, Erin Presley Harris, Lainey R Parker and Landry L West.
Clarke Shubuta: Hannah C Mayo and Shemerial B McDonald.
Clarke Stonewall: Tabitha Leeann Mixon.
Covington Collins: Mason Michael Broadus, Brylee Annabeth Holder, Macey Holifield and Kaylea Anna Yates.
Covington Seminary: Lazarus Skyler Blair, Cameron M Easterling, Kayli Grace Johnson, Haleigh I Sorto, Annalee Clark Stringer.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Ryan H Boleware, Johnnie Cleveland Hubbard, Samuel Lucas Jones, Kamecia D Love, Lorine Makynzee McCullum, Samuel Edward Pineda, Lanett S Travis and Trinity R Williams.
Forrest Lumberton: John E Brown.
Forrest Petal: Angela Kristine Bollinger, Eli Manuel Chancellor, Breanna Nicole Cooper, Alexis M Essary, Meagan E Hall, Devon Cameron Ivy, Jhalana Shanta Jackson, Brannon M King, Kaleb Presley Mitchell, Halle Kaitlin Myrick, McCory Reid Powell, Lena A Ruble, Reagan A Veon and Hannah L Williams.
George Lucedale: Riley Paige Davis, Cole M Hillman, Julia E King and Jaycee J Scott.
Greene Leakesville: Ashton Kohl Clark, Mary D Dickerson, James Kaden Dixon, Jasper Nathaniel Everett, Jaren Delane Green.
Greene McLain: Hannah Elizabeth Hillman and Anthony Lee London.
Greene Neely: Christopher Ryan Huey and Clayton Westley Moody.
Greene Stateline: Matthew Tyler Crawford.
Grenada Grenada: Carson H Stanford.
Hancock Bay St Louis: Danae Celeste Fowler.
Hinds Ridgeland: Samuel Jeffrey Hadley.
Jackson Moss Point: Hudson J Hans.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Brelynn Leona Fetsko and Sydney Marie Johnson.
Jasper Bay Springs: Jason Thomas Cannon, Sylvia Mae Leonard and Betty Juwell McCurty.
Jasper Heidelberg: Faith Elizabeth Collins, Saniya Jones and Emily Grace Myers.
Jasper Laurel: Tyler Lane Brady, Sydney K Bryan, Abigail A Nichols and Nathan Alexander Riley.
Jasper Louin: Eli Lane Blackwell, Makayla T Halton, Melanie Anne Marie Mayo, James Charles Wedgeworth and Tremayne Sherell Wheaton.
Jasper Pachuta: Lauren O Buster and Katherine Abbigail Herrin.
Jasper Stringer: Chloe Lane Clark, Colton Graham, Grace M King, Jessica Beth McAlpin, Trista M Sims and Sadie M Williams.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Kaelin R Berry
Jones Ellisville: Colton Lane Bennett, Carlie Olivia Breanne Benoit, Kennedy Trent Brooks, Brooklyn Danielle Brown, Kirsty Dawn Cameron, Rylee A Cormier, Titus Crouch, Bradley Travis Ellzey, Paige Elizabeth Ellzey, Bryan Mitchell Garris, Jonathan Ryan Hayes, Roby Taylor Hebert, Savannah Cheyenne Heidelberg, Darrin Evan Looney, Kaitlyn E Massie, Christian Xavier McMullan, Anna Rachel McRee, Charity Elizabeth Miller, Ella Grace Pitts, Michael A Price, Brooke Mlee Purvis, Karyme Mayrin Ramos, Zachary Reese Rivers, Kenda Michelle Rose, Ezra Windham Sanders, Isabel Emily Rose Moss Scott, Krista Marie Shorter and Sophia Isabelle Tisdale.
Jones Heidelberg: Laken Tori Wilson.
Jones Laurel: Alondra Maria Abad, Alyssa Jade Adams, Ethan K Ainsworth, Vanessa Carolina Atencio, Deja Dashawna Baskin, Nathan Thomas Bryant, Caden Michael Carter, Kyrin Umod Chapman, Joseph Austin Clark, Virginia G Coleman, Derrick A Conliff, Vincent Mykal Daubenspeck, Bryanna Leigh Davidson, Natalie Allison Dewitt, Raegan A Drummer, Kayla Elizabeth Ensign, Alan Joseph Follis, Emily Ann Hill, Ethan John Hill, Kendall R Johnson, Jelonnie L Jones, Dawson Gabriel Kervin, Morgan G Kilts, Courtney Patricia Lewis, Ariel Raysha Loper, Jennifer Lazara Lopez, Colby Lane Martin, Benjamin Cole Masters, Zachary Tyler McClain, Kinsley Paige Melton, Jose E Mendez, Jaylen H Phillips, Leslie Santiago, Samuel H Shoemake, Rebecca Lauren Stapp, Dawson William Stringer, Tanya Grice Thrash, Blayne A Turner, Darlene S Villaseca, Derrick Montez Walker, Seth Walker, Tykevia N Watson and Chaz Hunter Williams.
Jones Moselle: Christy Leigh Boe, Sumer Boyette, Mackenzie Brooke Golemon, Stacy Beech Graves, Tressie Richardson and Kirkland Chad Sharplin.
Jones Soso: Summer Audrey Brewer, Olivia Danielle Jenkins, Dustin Colt Logan, Lorin Jena Musgrove and Sheridan A. White.
Jones Taylorsville: Joanna C Dunkerton.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Alexis Mykala Cato, Morgan Josephine Durning, Skyler Len Hill, Katherine D Holm, Craig Erwin Plunges, John Riley Turner and Andrew Hunter Wu.
Lamar Purvis: Katelyn A Alexander.
Lamar Sumrall: Joshua G Allen, Aja Y Bryant, Hope Burns and Christopher Floyd Ritz.
Lauderdale Meridian: Trinity R Glover and William Campbell Partridge.
Lawrence New Hebron: Virginia A Fortenberry.
Lee Plantersville: Annalyn V Housley.
Lincoln Wesson: Kaliyah L Jones.
Madison Canton: Jamijah Roshun Day.
Madison Madison: Madison F Horel and Gatlin Mackenzie Sanders.
Marion Columbia: Regenia A Hamilton and Robert T Johnson.
Marion Foxworth: Sierrah Jade Beasley, Gage A Herring and Jaelynn B Peak.
Marion Tylertown: Havin Mibr Mazarac.
Neshoba Philadelphia: Rebekah Lynn McCall
Newton Newton: Shavaris Deshun Logan and Bralynn Rainer Newell.
Newton Rose Hill: Katie A Edwards.
Perry Beaumont: Christian Derek Magee.
Perry Brooklyn: Destiny McDaniel.
Perry Petal: Kimberlie Faith Graham, Kera Ashlie Greer and Breanna Michelle Penton.
Perry Richton: Jacob Aaron Cowart, Kallie Elizabeth Dykes, Heather Brianne Henderson, Brady Nicholas Inmon, Alejandro Fortino Rios and Dalton Tyler Strickland.
Pike Summit: Margaret C Gatlin.
Rankin Brandon: Abigail E Boone, Karlye Kaye Flanagin, Emma Krystine Jackson, Terry James May, Ian Maxwell Samuel and Ashleigh Michelle Westbrook.
Rankin Florence: Carlyle M Doss and Hailey Grayson Weathersby.
Rankin Pearl: Hanna G Broadwater, Taylor R Channell, Josephine Lynne Duncan, Brodie M Rials, Lily G Taylor and Madison Grace Temple.
Sharkey Rolling Fork: Nathan Ryan Williamson.
Simpson Florence: Rayleigh M Loyd.
Simpson Harrisville: Natalie Grace Abraham.
Simpson Magee: Dori L Saranthus.
Simpson Mendenhall: Harleigh A Abernathy and Jessica L Wallace.
Smith Bay Springs: Isabelle P Boyd.
Smith Louin: Bennett C Thurston.
Smith Mize: Ethan Cade Byrd and Erin A Carter.
Smith Morton: Tabitha G Bradshaw, Morgan H Prestage, Nathan I Prestage and Madeline Cait Price.
Smith Mount Olive: Dustin Conner Bush and Chloe Walker.
Smith Raleigh: William T Blakeney, Dylan R Bryant, Hannah Brooke Higginbotham, Aaron D Mason, Sandra Denise Page and David Cody Watts.
Smith Taylorsville: Macy Grace Ainsworth, Destiny Sarah Gayle Brown, Bart Eaton Hawkins, Kirsten L Jones, Emma C Kennedy, Abby A Pittman, Deborah Leneice Shelby and Jacob M Sumlin.
Sunflower Indianola: Ridgeley Prescott Schaumburg.
Union Union: Connor Joseph Smith.
Washington Greenville: Daishun Amar Charvez Scott.
Washington Leland: Molly Marc Elizabeth Giachelli.
Washington State Line: Sarah G Gonzalez.
Wayne Buckatunna: Cameron Scott Bradley, Kaleb G Carr and Jordan Elizabeth Sullivan.
Wayne Laurel: Daphanie R White.
Wayne Richton: Emily Christine Beck.
Wayne Shubuta: James Michael Cook, James Dylan Presley and Heather N Shaw.
Wayne State Line: Farrah Leigh Jordan.
Wayne Waynesboro: Benjamin Kane Blackledge, Hannah Courtney Brewer, Stephanie Lean Brewer, Claire Lindsey Bunch, Hannah Adair Cascio, Jaylynn S Conner, David M Farrior, Crystal Gandy, Lance Dewayne Hamilton, Kadin P Johnston, Pablo Alexander Lopez, Makayla Paige Mason, Sarah Louise McCollough, Garret D Mccollough, Jailyn Denise Mozingo, Kacie Amanda Rigby, Elijah Holt Ross, Christina Lee See, Jennifer Elise Shirley and James C Trigg.
Wilkinson Centreville: Callie Grace McDaniels.
Jones College Honor Roll - Dean’s List
Fall 2022
Venezuela Barquisimeto: Daniela Valen Tina Tovar Carrasco.
Grove Hill, AL: William Tyler Coats.
Mobile, AL: Peyton Thomas Bell.
Vinegar Bend, AL: Kayla Lashae Hosford.
Iowa, LA: Karagan Sage Howard.
Luling, LA: Kathryn L Smith.
Monroe, LA: Cooper B Grunsky.
Adams Natchez: Yohan Michael Thompson.
Adams Roxie: Taylor Brooke Martin.
Claiborne Pattison: Jharmin Jonae Johnson.
Clarke Enterprise: Alyssa M Elmore.
Clarke Meridian: Erika Delaine Dotson and Hannah K Tingle.
Clarke Pachuta: J'len Nalani Noel.
Clarke Quitman: Amanda Michell Gilbert, Jessica Grace Manning and Micaiah Teundra Sumrall.
Clarke Shubuta: Zandarrius M Blakley, Mya A Chapman and Adrian J Roberts.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Lakieundria Zykhia Kangar.
Covington Collins: Marcus Ray Brinson, Dalton Stephen Burrell, Halie M Dunn, Blane Harvey Herrington, Tatum Bree Madden, Carley Rae McNair, Eileen N Ortega, Dawson Brian Sanford and Taja Amira Watson.
Covington Mount Olive: Tehonnie Deshay Cooper, Amerie D Sherman and Keylan D Walker
Covington Seminary: Wes Garrett Armstrong, Erin Fairchild, Molly Elizabeth Lowery, Sumer Mackenzie May, Peyton Matthew Rogers, Brooke Noel Sanford and Robert Dewitt Sanford.
Covington Sumrall: Hannah Marie Luker and Taylor Ashlyn Phillips.
Covington Taylorsville: Aliyah Savannah Denham and Kiara M McCoy.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Codarriyiene Keshawn Arrington, Jamal Q Barnes, Tanner D Bevard, Patrick Lynn Blankenship, William Patrick Chard, Jacob David Farmer, Mikayla Jordan Green, Brianna Lawless, Brittany B Martinez, Alyssa J Murry, Thomas Daniel Powell, Charles Edward Ridgway, John Hunter Sims, Sammie Smith, Kayleigh Brooke Thornton, Katie Nicole Walker and Nora Grace Watford.
Forrest Petal: Emma Elizabeth Bullock, Rayya Nha Lan Cao, Anna Caroline Coats, Courtlynn Grace Coats, Britney Shante Coleman, Kyle Connor Fagan, Mark Davis Green, Emma E Hampton, Lindsey C Hampton, Autumn Brooke Henderson, Kalyn Mackenzie King, Tristen G Lindley, Angelia Ranell Luker, Hannah F Reid, Hunter J Robinson, Peyton Elizabeth Rowell, Ethan G Smith and Ryan Amanda Veon.
George Lucedale: Lauren Nicole Classen, Lydia A Davis and Ruben Diaz.
Greene Beaumont: James Valentine Ulmer.
Greene Leakesville: Scott James Brocious, Kayla Michele Dueitt, Dawson Craig Hobby, Madison Elizabeth King, Nicholas Levi McArn, Orlando J Polk and Caleb Bryce Sullivan.
Greene Lucedale: Kaleb Laine McLeod, Trevor Hall McLeod and Oscar M Whalen.
Greene Neely: Trevor Brian Parker.
Greene Richton: Ailee Charlene Byrd, Emily G Cooley and Jessika Elaine Creel.
Greene State Line: Garry Hawthorne and Isabella Kittrell.
Greene Stateline: Dalarrus Jevontae Cooper.
Grenada Grenada: Elizabeth G Gustafson.
Hancock Bay Saint Louis: Brandon Scott Rhodes.
Hancock Gulfport: Danyen Dwayne Leleaux.
Harrison Biloxi: Tristan C Pearson.
Harrison Gulfport: Lauren Elizabeth Carothers and Denim Jakobi Lombard.
Harrison Long Beach: Ethan Todd Pittman and Miles Rhys Tootle.
Hinds Byram: Chandler K Clark.
Hinds Clinton: Hanna Suzanne Zeitz.
Hinds Jackson: Xavier James Coleman.
Hinds Madison: Hilton Banks McNair.
Hinds Ridgeland: Ava L Moore.
Hinds Terry: Julius E Green.
Hinds Utica: Wiljerna Embriana Bumphis.
Jackson Biloxi: Valencia Amaree McFall and Analya Djene White.
Jackson Pascagoula: Jashon Malik Price.
Jackson Vancleave: Taylor Elizabeth Butler and Andrew Shelton Williamson.
Jasper Bay Springs: Baylee M McCool and Christian Aaron Myers.
Jasper Heidelberg: Ty A Herrington, Kelsie Destina Jordan and Kaley Walters.
Jasper Laurel : Jaysen Clyde Doggett.
Jasper Louin: Jazelyn Lanay McGee and Abigail Lynn Vanderford.
Jasper Newton: Karli Nichole Blackledge.
Jasper Stringer: Jennifer Michelle Farmer, Alexis Rayne Hendry, Alexis Grace Herrington, Hailey Alexandria Jones and Kylie Rae Peterson.
Jasper Bay Springs: Christian Aaron Myers.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Trevor A Courtney and Mariah McRaney.
Jefferson Davis Columbia: Byron D Anderson III.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Carlea Richelle Harrison, Coleman Gage Taylorand and Jaden Zane Jackson.
Jones Ellisville: Emily K Ali, Marla Danielle Beach, Sarah Nicole Blancett, Sophia A Bowden, Davis W Brown, Carmen Alexis Bullock, Jamie Lynne Castillo, Elda Ann Cook, Brianna N Gray, Bailey G James, Ethan T Johnson, Baxter R Karns, Kinsey Leann Lawson, Raven C Lindsey, Katherine M Lollis Meredith Scot McCraw, Sabreya McDonald, Zachary A Mengucci, Logan Reese Miller, Tomas Nader, Charlee Claire Norman, Olivia Grace Norwood, Elizabeth Dianne Parker, Karley Breann Parker, Taylor Brooke Pool, Haleigh Lashae Reid, James Michael Rigdon, Taylor L Robinson, Luray Alex Rosenfield, Lindsey B Smith, Rachel Cambrea Thrash, Conner A Tisdale and Samantha Olivia Williams.
Jones Heidelberg: Karoline A Ayres, John Aaron Broadhead and Thomas Caleb Broadhead.
Jones Laurel: Teresa A Abad, Natalee Claire Ainsworth, Taylor Mackenzie Barkley, Miranda Victoria Beckwith, Olivia Rose Blythe, James Connor Brashier, Hailey R Brown, Xowi Alora Bush, Annaleise Julia Carroll, Charlie Lawrence Clark, Emilie J Coats, Jordan D Coats, A'myjah V Cooley, Javon R Dean, Logan E Dearman, Alice M Dickey, Jason C Eason, Brianna Evans, Jana D Fenton, Danielle K Flynt, Rustin Paul Freeman, Shasta Nicole Garrett, Araceli Gaspar, Tristen Dae Gendusa, Trinity N Gieger, Hilton Graham, Natalie Reshay Graves, Caleb Austin Griffin, Ashlyn G Guthrie, Luis D Hernandez, Hunter Stephen Hicks, Will Thomas Hicks, Micah Evyn Johnson Hill, Bailey Holifield, Carley Madison Holifield, Stephen Seth Holifield, Danielle Necole Hollinghead, Rylee M Howse, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Huddleston, Jason Michael Hull, Regan Ashley Hupe, Haley James, Jessie Mae James, Kaitlyn Mae James, Madelyn M James, Michael Tyberious Jenkins, Hannah Nicole Johnson, Sydney Mechelle Johnson, Sophie Wilhelmina Kasco, Justin Keys, Brittany Nicole Kilgore, Robert T Laypath, Cody Michael Lowe, Carley Ashlynn Malone, Tanner William Manning, Rebecah N McBride, Elizabeth Brooke McDonald, Emily Diane McLain, Margaret Elizabeth McMinn, Taylor Loy Messersmith, Garrett B Minchew, Brinna K Moss, Ruth A Nicholson, Dakota Jean Noland, Kylie Gale Noland, Sydney Michelle Owens, Abby Hope Parker, Rebecca D Parker, Corey Donavan D Pitts, Rhiannon E Pitts, Thomas Wayne Powell, Sommer J Ramsey, Kailee L Rogers, Karlee L Rogers, Ethan Juan Sanchez, Milca Z Sanchez, Landon Howard Sharp, Emily Jean Smith, James Matthew Smith, Jordan B Smith, Kena Monique Smith, Timothy Blake Stokes, Charlee Bryce Strickland, Kaleigh Morgan Sullivan, Benjamin Austin Taylor, Maria Terry, Angilique Deshajene Thames, Abigail Rebecca Thrash, Anna Grace Stotts Todd, Amaria R Trotter, Kate Gracen Weekley, Samuel C White, Tristan Skylar White, Desiree Aiko Williams, Makenzie Jade Williams and Hanna Grace Wood.
Jones Moselle : Kristen Gail Heidleberg, Summer B Hover, Casie Jane Husack, Tristan Paul McAlexander, Jordan Faith Roberts, Moises Sanchezpaz, Kaitlyn Alexis Stiglet and Casey Joseph Thompson.
Jones Ovett: Kayleigh Marie Ainsworth, Sarah Hadley Barham, Sabrina Elizabeth Hogue, Breanna Daniella Maria Lewis, Britlyn J Phillips, Thomas Hayden Shows and Dustin Luke Walters.
Jones Petal: Cody Lamar Rushing
Jones Seminary: Chloe Grace Watkins.
Jones Soso: Paul Braxton Jefcoat, Sydney Denise Knotts, Holly Anne Miller, Katlyn Dawn Myrick, Carrie Ann Skidmore and Isaiah Christopher Spradley.
Jones Taylorsville: Melanie Lynne Valentine.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Alfred Alexander Acosta, Taryn Alyssa Barnes, Roman Murret Blackburn, Heather Paige Carter, Cody Lane Davis, Alexia D Jones, Ashly Lauren Kyzar, William Henry Lee, Nataliya Davon Magee, Jade K McBride, Aisya Audreanna McCormick, Gavin Miller Phillips, Alexis Nicole Saldana, Madeline Claire Smith, Patrick Emory Smith, Tavion D Smith, Quintin T Sterling, Logan J Stone, Charles Thomas Vann, Hope Olivia Weathersby and Tyler Anthony Williamson.
Lamar Lumberton: Jakob Edward Anderson.
Lamar Purvis: Seth Robert Boler, Tyler W Jacobs, Zach Joseph Stromeyer and Benjamin Wade Warden.
Lamar Sumrall: Jamie L Anderson, Andrea Marie Booth, Adrienne Michale Bounds, Kayla Marie Broome, Caragan Ashley Childs, Lily Grace Hendrix, Caden McAlpin, Caleigh A Thompson and Haley L Turnage.
Lawrence Jayess: Shana Carol Davis.
Lawrence Monticello: Seth Wain Bass.
Leflore Greenwood: Deandrea Kentron Smith.
Lowndes Columbus: Rashad M Williams.
Lowndes Starkville: Hunter Randall Futral.
Madison Canton: Wallace James Brewer, Tameria R Bunch and Marquicia Takya Douglas.
Madison Madison: Bailey Grace Collums.
Marion Columbia: Hays C Carley, Kameron Taylor Carter, Jamie Lavoy Lambert, Olivia Danielle Lewis, Abby Claire Morris, Trevor A Rowell.
Marion Foxworth: Madison E Foxworth, Sara G Morgan, Jacy Lynn Pendarvis, Q’Darius J Swanigan.
Marion Sandy Hook: Aliyah Christiana Watts.
Neshoba Philadelphia: Carly Monique Keats.
Newton Decatur: Griffin Bailey.
Newton Hickory: Bethany Grace Chaney and Sidney Kathryn McGee.
Newton Lawrence: Jalen D Roberts and Daylon M Taylor.
Oktibbeha Starkville: John Charlton Cox.
Pearl River Picayune: Deshodrick Dashawn Jefferson.
Perry Beaumont: Colton Blaine Johnston.
Perry Petal: Gabriel Michael Gardner and Taliyah S Jackson.
Perry Richton: Adam Gabriel Aycock, Savanna Michelle Bowar, Brookelyn G Brewer, Cayne Jerid Hensarling, Richard Brannon Riley and Conner Albert Rutherford.
Pike McComb: Brianna Danielle Jefferson.
Rankin Brandon: Connor Lee Brooks, Wade Graham Fulton, Luke Caden Lycette, Emma Helen Moore, Josh Patterson, Jackson C Peoples, Evan B Rogers, Maggie Savell and Makenna G Yarrow.
Rankin Florence: Samantha Addison Bishop, Amy Grace Dykes, Gabrielle E Hoffman, Sara Grace Jackson, Farah M Johnson, Hannah C Keen and Avery Elizabeth Roberts.
Rankin Mendenhall: Brady Mason Williams.
Rankin Pearl: Zackary Lee Alleman.
Rankin Richland: Tai'va Norwood.
Scott Forest: Demetrius Lashun Burks.
Scott Lake: Sabrina M Bobbitt.
Scott Morton: Lauren Elizabeth Revette and Joddrick Deshun Williams.
Simpson Collins: Claire E Polk.
Simpson Magee: Abigail Aleece Green and Kaden W Harper.
Simpson Mendenhall: Rustlin Shiloh Brown, Kenleigh Ashton Magee, Laura Grace Rose and Madison Grace Wicker.
Simpson Mount Olive: Abigayle Grace Adcox and James Travis Cockrell.
Simpson Pinola: Parker Rae Jones.
Smith Bay Springs: Zachary W Buckley, Carly Nicole Hendry, Tyler T Keyes, Issac Gage Phillips and Jayvion Thigpen.
Smith Louin: Shakiara Campbell, Holly Nicole Craft and Kristopher Doyle Moss.
Smith Magee: David H Garner.
Smith Mize: Caleb J Keys, Alexis D Kittrell and Dawson W Temple.
Smith Morton: Britton Holland, Logan Grace Medders and Heather Danielle Puckett.
Smith Mount Olive: Harley G Chain and Sabrina Rose Stuckey.
Smith Raleigh: Bethany Marie Hughes, Hayden A Hunt, Brett A Johnson, Brice J Johnson, Tasjane' Laila Jones, Abigail L Lane, Natalie Grace Lillie, William W Mason, Aubree B McMullan and Caden Heath Thornton.
Smith Taylorsville: Kelsey Rose Butler, Jay'nia Darlene Keyes and Lakhia Shequita Musgrove.
Tippah Ripley: Alan A Rangel.
Warren Vicksburg: Danny Guice, Anna-Claire Elizabeth McKellar and Elizabeth Grace Theriot.
Wayne Buckatunna: Carley G Beasley and Karina O Ross.
Wayne Laurel: Mikail Z Walley.
Wayne Quitman: Hayden O Burge.
Wayne Shubuta: Matthew E Barnett, Laura Noel Carson, Laiklynn Alyssa Roberts and Lennon A Turner.
Wayne State Line: Tyler Austin Dunn and Lakesha Woulard.
Wayne Waynesboro: Tylan Reshawd Chambers, Hope Laquisha Cochran, Neena M French, Kalyn N Henry, Tamiyah M Laffitte, Renecia Catassia Mosley, Morgan Odom, Pamela Gandy Powe, Brandon Ray Pruitt, Garrett Cameron Roberts, Takeria Alexus Robinson and Jaquavious Keshawn Willis.
Yazoo Benton: Ashton Blake Granderson.
Jones College Honor Roll - Faculty List
Fall 2022
Butler, AL: Caitlyn Cheyenne James.
Millry, AL: Mary Grace Becton, Christina Foster and Lakandies Mona Walton.
Prattville, AL: Kymmia M Mckenzie.
Tuscaloosa, AL: Sakyia Trela White.
Decatur GA: Janirr Alquan Wade.
McDonough GA: Quandarius Montrez Phillips.
Bogalusa, LA: Kailee Alyssa Burge, Landry K Dupont and Dakota A Stogner.
Tangipahoa, LA: Loranger Sadie M Wells.
Bozeman, MT: Landry Cooley.
Halls, TN: Ethan S Marshall.
Lakeland TN: Kenneth Mackeroy.
Memphis, TN: Daquarius Quame and Chaunterion Latrez Ward.
Newbern, TN: Nicholas Wallace Rushing and William Taylor Rushing.
Adams Natchez: Asia Zhane Amos, Madison Elizabeth Campbell, Jamar Montrell Kaho and Bethany J White.
Amite Liberty: Fredrick James McNeil.
Clarke Enterprise: Kaylee G Pogue.
Clarke Quitman: Dacia M Bostic, Mark Joseph Freeman, Hailey Danielle Moorhouse, Zoe Payne, Thomas Aaron Smith, Hailey Brook Wilborn.
Clarke Shubuta: Lakimbrea Dondre'l Jones.
Clay West Point: La'genesis Taveon Johnson.
Covington Collins: Kristlyn Nicole Parker, Casey Leann Beasley, O'nett Lorrell Booth, Eli Garrett Carter, Fredrick D Flowers, Takila Monquisha Yvette Graves, Tyler Michael McDaniel, Rashad Martez McNair, Keegan Luke Pickering, Deivyon L Thompson and Rayshaun D Walker.
Covington Mount Olive: Ty'kerria Feazell, Jackson L Flynt, Clara G Love and Jacey Nataya Mangrum.
Covington Seminary: Victoria Lynn Anthony, Samuel Ethan Aultman, Sunny R Cockrell, Katie Michelle Guthrie, Landen C Neal, John W Price, Susannah Faythe Walters and Tucker Henderson Woods.
Covington Taylorsville: Kacy M Barnes.
Desoto Southaven: Arin Dale.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Brianna Simone Banks, Cadesha Rashene Barnes, William Beau Blackledge, Jadjaih Anya Brown, Patrick T Bullock, Derek Nicholas Campbell, Bennett Wells Gibson, Kaitlyn Leanne Hennis, Mauresha T Jackson, Javarian Randell Jenkins, Kendric Shamar Moffett, Kia D Pruitt, Allison Nicole Rand, Anthony Duane Richards, Stephen Patrick Sanders, Elijah Carey Sellers, Baileigh Elizabeth Townsend and Stephen B Wilberding.
Forrest Petal: William Seth Bailey, Abigail Allyce Campbell, James Conrad Carnes, Cameron Dean Davis, Jeralyn Christine Doss, Kayden Danielle Draughn, Kylee Mary Jacqueline Flores, Kylee G Gatlin, Briana Alese Griffin, Graham Harrison Gunn, Grant B Howard, Kaitlyn Mackenzie Jones, Braeden Andrew Lee, Sydnee Elizabeth Marie Mabe, Hilary Charis Magee, Matthew Reed McKay, Hope Elizabeth Mealer, Sara Josephine Nix, Charla Lashae Packer, Ryan David Peterson, Jonathan Michael Pierce, Callie Ann Riels, Caylee Lynn Roney, Haley K Shepherd, Reginald Orlando Thomas Smith, Isabella Grace Stalnaker, Nathan Richard Tischer, Tyler D Trigg, Landon R Tyner, Jaylen L Varnado, William Kai Welborn and John Patrick Wigley.
Forrest Seminary: Leah Byrd.
Franklin Roxie: Nyla J Clark-Smith and Anisha Shermanique Weathersby.
George Lucedale: Trent Kevin Howell and Mckenzie F Lamerand.
Greene Leakesville: India Lashae Dearman, Taylor A. Garretson, John Jace Lott, Audrey A McLeod, Bradley Jackson Snyder, Kayla Diane Volovecky, Conner Slade West and Daniel Rylie Turner.
Greene Lucedale: William A Nichols.
Greene Mclain: Hayden Alexander Burley.
Greene Neely: Garrett Case Henderson.
Greene Richton: Matthew Chance Cameron, Cameron B Dunnam, Avery Parker Errington, Braelee Savannah Jenkins, Kristina Renee McLain, Kendell Jaimme Smith and Haley D West.
Greene State Line: Dasani Hill, Taylor Alyssa Odom and Quaniesha Lacree Porter.
Hancock Pass Christian: Ryan J Tyler.
Hancock Waveland: Terron Angelo Bedford.
Harrison Biloxi: Luke P Reyes, Devon T Smith and Markell G Smith.
Harrison D’Iberville: Brooke Lashe' and Kameron Kristofer Dsean Williams.
Harrison Gulfport: Raymond Jacob Collins and Elijah T Walker.
Hinds Jackson: Davarius E Funches and Piper D Terrell.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Houston Larkeece Johnson and Christopher B Wagner.
Jackson Pascagoula: Seantelle Akia Smith.
Jackson Vancleave: Mary-Katherine K Parish, Harrison Cecil Day, Aliese Lanay Keller, Jekayla Zurmiya McCullum, Rebecca Michelle Parker, Samuel Allen Sherwin and Ashton Nicole Stockman.
Jasper Heidelberg: Dasanna Venna Boyer, Annabelle L Faust, Kyanna D Graves, Lindaza Hamilton, Caleb Aexander Nichols, Trayveon Malik Page and Justin Jamarius Wilson.
Jasper Louin: Holden L Brown, Jaisha T Dubose, Maylazia S Hardy, Santaeshia T Jenkins, Jacobi Moncrief and Erianna Nicole Walker.
Jasper Paulding: Khadijha Danielle Bey.
Jasper Stringer: Carter Bales, Shelsea Gene Butler, Isabella Grace Graham, Ethan L Hankins, Lanie Deanne Parker, Holly Rene Smith and Sarah Elaine Thompson.
Jasper Vossburg: Iensha Shana Cooley.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Laura Kimberly Hendry.
Jefferson Davis New Hebron: Lacala Dianne Renfrow.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Stephen Micah Langley and Joy Dionne Powell.
Jones Ellisville: Preston Tanner Beard, Kelly Morgan Biglane, Weslyn Nicole Blackwell, Aryka M Breland, Madelynn Grace Buckley, Madalyn Grace Bynum, Darlet Cabrera, Wesley Nelson Carmical, Kalilah Elise Cash, Darren M Clark, Brock Dees, Brianna Mckenzie Fenton, Mya Talynn Gonzalez, Samuel Kyle Hathorn, Katelyn Grace Husband, Leighton Samuel Jameson, Leahmae Keogh, Kelsey C Lawrence, Mckenzie Connor Lee, Ethan Delane McRee, Connor Reid Mitchell, Thaily H Moreno, Laken A Nicholas, Abby Kristine Nix, Richard Todd Petersen, Darien D Portie, Aubrey Nichole Register, Makal Dontavious Ross, Isabela Costa Severino, Tyler Seth Sharp, Jennifer Deanna Spears, Luther Andrew Thompson, Charlene Vy Tran, LaBrittany Marshae Triplett and Conner Eric Womack.
Jones Hattiesburg: Brandy Nicole Patterson.
Jones Heidelberg: Elijah T Gray, Ina J Knotts and Haden Todd Smith.
Jones Laurel: Erin Elizabeth Anderson, Tanner R Anderson, Jonathan Carl Baldwin, Cameron H Beech, William Colby Beech, Bradyn C Bigler, Braxton Kirk Bolivar, Kaelyn Bryce Bufkin, Cameron Jason Buxton, Coley Clayton Clark, Jatavion Clayton, Mark Terrell Darensburg, Silas M Ensign, Ja'miracle Kathryn Escamillia, Chazz Emil Fountain, Oscar Javier Gomez, Karlee Green, Gabrielle Breanna Hankins, Kylie Harrison, Brodie Haverlock, Juan C Hernandez, Autumn Paige Holifield, Emma Faith Holifield, Tacora Monique Houston, Alisha La'shanta Hudson, Ronald James Hughes, Halee D Johnson, Cortias Travon Jones, Halie Morgan Jones, Mary Kilpatrick, Malia Akira McDonald, Christopher B Melton, Jaqueline Mendez, Michelle Mendez, Carlos Mendoza, Briana Nicole Middleton, Chrystal Daniela Mixtega, Antonio L Moncivais, Dallas Austin Moody, Kelli Brooke Moore, Chase Madison Myrick, Isabella Charay Parker, Dani Marie Perna, Cameron Michael Pippen, Kambri Annalyse Pippin, Raegan Alisia Pitts, Delmer Lara Ponce, Jarrett Dalton Pugh, Chloe N Riddle, Francisco Antonio Rivera, Kristen Lynn Robertson, Todd Kelton Rogers, Bailey E Rowell, Jakarta Kyannah Ruffin, Alishia R Satcher, Lindsie R Saul, Tylee P Shows, Alayna Kathleen Smith, Gary Chase Smith, Stephen Tyler Smith, Alexandria T Stephenson, Richard B Stokes, Alexis Sierra Thompson, Dylan T Walker, Dylan Conley Walters, Ethan Paul Walters, Khara Leann Walters, Weslee Rece Walters, Alexia Carol Watkins, Michael Chris West, Avery J Whigham, Amiah Gabrielle White, Kaydence Wilde, Andrew B Williams and Peyton Alese Williams.
Jones Moselle: Jaden Shianne Anderson, Alecia D Black, Diamond Rose Bullock, Dayton Orion Davis, Arielle Lizbeth Grimaldo, Tyler Austin Harper, Leticia Leon, Gabriel Tyler Schrader, Sally V Sharplin, Sunny Rochelle Sokol, Laurel Olivia Walker and Daniel Lawrence Windham.
Jones Ovett: Kason Nathaniel Scruggs, Dalton Brett Tanner and Elaina Morgan Walters.
Jones Purvis: Reagan Nicole Tucker.
Jones Richton: Neshoba Santanna Alexander.
Jones Seminary: Sawyer Jace Griffith, Madison Chay Matthew and Adrian Noelle Nelson.
Jones Soso: Danielle Denise Connelly, Juryen T Elias, Madison Alexandria Hendry, Cory Daniel Holifield, Kathryn E Hyatt, Maryanna Renee Jefcoat, Aubree Delane Johnson, Collin Alexander Jones, Dylan Michael Kelly, Deshawna Maria Kittler, Aaron William Reiher and Michael Kagen Welch.
Jones Taylorsville: Malea J Cook, Beyonce N Gray and Jacob Hunter Valentine.
Kemper Ovett:
