W. Yorks, U.K.: Lucas Jordan Middleton.
Rubi-Barcelona, Spain: Jordi Martin Morey.
Huntsville, AL: ChristopherRyan Mendoza.
Silas, AL: Alex DionLockhart.
St. Robert, AL: Courtney Taylor DuBose.
Bolivar Cleveland: Melissa Ann Taylor and Kashareya Tashay Funches.
Clarke Enterprise: Alvis Dayton Jones, Jonathan Matthew Killian, Starlin LeShae Miller and James Cody Vick.
Clarke Pachuta: Bailey Samantha Morris.
Clarke Quitman: William KameronWare.
Clarke Shubuta: Ka'Lisha Charnette Carter and Shandayshea S Price.
Clarke Stonewall: Jared Kirk Barksdale and Nathaniel Gregory Smith.
Copiah Wesson: Erich Higdon Fischer.
Covington Collins: Brooklyn Hope Ainsworth, Cody Allen Blackburn, Amelia Grace Buckley, Halle Alexis
Leggett, Jacob Ray Odom, Jamea Marshay Price, Anna Kathryn Saucier and Zakyia Ja'loise Weathersby.
Covington Mt. Olive: NadiaJaniceMangrum and Terence J Rivere.
Covington Seminary: Lauryn Elizabeth Bohn, Lydia Margaret Deaton, Laken Noel Pickering and Heather L Sorto.
Covington Sumrall: Brittanie Nichole Lawrence.
Covington Taylorsville: Dean Morrison Menzik.
Forrest Brooklyn: Evan Autrey Terry.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Ella Sophia Barker, Hailey Madison Champion, Isaiah Samuel Clark, Katie Lynn Denny, KennyBenard Floyd, Nicholas Michael Fokakis, Thomas Samuel Henderson, Candace Nicole Kendrick, Brady Alexander Kersh, Brandon William Kneipp, Marlena Rochelle McCray, MadasonLashaeMcCullum, Deloris Denise McLain, Jared Benton McRaney, Tolanda Lorell Miers, Amber Nicole Moore,
Matthew Blake Mordica, Mary Margaret Parker, Danny Earl Robertson, Nikenya Latrica Stewart, Nathan Lee Terry, Rashaune Marcel Walters and Briante' DarnetteWhite.
Forrest Petal: Chadwick Seamus Benes, Madison Nicole Bolling, Amber Ivana Boutwell, Kaitlyn Christine Craig,
Corey Lamar Davis, Loren Christopher Gibson, Nicholas Lane Gibson, William Don Gowen, Taylor Ashton Graves, Anna Catherine Hampton, Brian Keith Leggett, Taylor Michelle Magee, Charles Anthony Marlowe,
Andreona Rachelle McLaurin, Eden Brooke Murphy, Kristi Michelle Nobles, Zachary Kyle Parks, Haleigh Diana Rainey, Bethany Taylor Richardson, Alan Isaac Salazar, Richard Lawrence Sheller, Kaylie Michelle Shepherd, Tyler Jason Shoemake, Marlinda Gail Skaggs, Kassidy Morgan Stevens, Kelli Maegan Stevens, Leah Grace Tharp, Ashley RobinettaTravis, Haughey Donald Wallace, Ryan Shane Weekley and Dallas Christopher Wheat.
Forrest Seminary: Ian Christopher Calhoun.
Franklin Roxie: Steven Lewis Farrell and Brant Kelton Mullins.
George Lucedale: Sydney Layne Goff, Lauryn Elizabeth Jemison, Amberly Christine Ray and Olivia Carol
Simpson.
Greene Leakesville: Hunter Kyle Garretson, DavidWendell Helton, Christopher Alexander McLain, Shay Danielle Strickland and Jared Woullard.
Greene Lucedale: Rylee Mckay Pierce.
Greene McLain: Jerome V Moody, Jordan Diane Roberts and Braxton Jaleel Walker.
Greene Richton: Taylor Franklin Anderson, TeresaLouiseGrantham, Jenna Daryn Hillman, Hallie Morgan Meadows, Micah DonAnne Meadows, Leoma Carnelius Stallworth and Byron Christopher Walley.
Greene State Line: Kevin Terrell Leverette.
Hancock Bay St. Louis: John David Rutherford.
Harrison Biloxi: Zakiah Khaleel Almatrood, Brodie Wayne King and Alyssa Kaylee Webb.
Harrison Gulfport: Da'Mia Jordan Henry.
Harrison Long Beach: Alexis Shea Wilson.
HindsJackson: Leslie Leah Claypool, Keira Lamonshay King, Adrian Alberto Mondragon and Danielle Shirley
Viljoen.
Holmes Tchula: Destiny A Haymer.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Gabryele Alizabeth Battise.
Jackson Vancleave: Kateland Elizabeth Nabors.
JasperBay Springs: Tate Hurston James, Wilma Charnette Moore, Wyatt Abram Strite and ShamarlasTavion
Trotter.
JasperHeidelberg: Madeline Jeanette Collins, Hope Anetta Wheaton and Keyasha Ajoi McDonald.
JasperLaurel: Baylee Nicole Arender and Shelby Dianne Murray.
JasperLouin: Anna Lee Hendry, Quinteshia Zykeria Simone Jones, Abby Grace McNeil, Christopher Udell Myers, Dvonte Q Myers and William Mills Tullos.
JasperPaulding: Dontavioius Jaquar Porterand Malik Rashad Porter.
JasperRose Hill: Joseph Dustin Tyler Ulmer.
JasperStringer: Kalyn Alexa Bales, Mikyla Anna Hancock, Haley Brooke Myers, Ashley Helen Parker and HunterBlake Rogers.
JasperVossburg: LaDarius Tyrese McKenzie and Brittany Patience Rowell.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Jessica Latoria Berry and Melody Sharde Wilson.
Jefferson Davis Oak Vale: Micheal Edward Goddard.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: David Cody Bryant, Joshua Daniel Daley and Randall Chandler Holloway.
Jones Ellisville: William Curtis Agent, Caleb Ethan Baker, Hope Alexsis Baugh, Sydney Nora Beech, Mary Kathryne Broom, Jessie Elaine Cameron, Brianna Riley Couch, Brittany LeAnneDean, Dylon Lee Eagen,
Kemberly Ann Freeman, Anna Grace Gieger, Meagan Elizabeth Hanna, BenjaminLee Henley, Carolyn Langley Holifield, Molly Springer Holifield, Endia DenessHolliday, Marlee Nicole Hunnell, Christopher AustinIrvine-Sheely, Allie Taylor James, Wesley Aaron James, Lauren Christine Malone, Raven Semone McCormick, Dylan Thomas Meeks, HannahBrooke Miller, Anna Grace Mills, Ryan Alexander Nowell, Mary Ann O'Kennedy, Grayson Richard O'Neal, Miguel Angel Ordonez-Bonilla, Shakiya Destany Parker,
Jasper Sean Penton, Sean Peoples, Victoria Amber-Sue Pounders, Terry Blake Rainey, Callie Elizabeth Shows, TrinityLeann Stewart, Ana C Sylvester, Tyler L Thompson, Zachary Flynt Thompson, Haley BrookeThrash, Bridgit Alene Wade, Jessica Leeann Wade, Brandon William Waldrup, Samuel Rylan Wilkerson, Logan Brett Wilson and Emily Lauren Youngblood.
Jones Hattiesburg: Maisen Bethany Keyes.
Jones Heidelberg: Maegan Rose Adams, CourtneyGrace Boothe, John Aaron Broadhead, Christian Daniel Schubert, Hannah Charlcy Smith and Todd Alexander Wells.
Jones Laurel: AlyssaPaige Anderson, Timothy Dwayne Anderson, Carolyn Grace Barlow, Thomas E Brown,
TannerGabriel Bryant, Patrick Riley Callen, Kimberly Ranee Caron, Chloe Richanda Carter, Alexis Rena Davis, Zachary Gabriel Di Mauro, Kody Bernard Fagan, Esmeralda Denise Figueroa, Eliana Nishe Gaddy,
Kimberly Genihea Gavin, Marvin E Gavin, Aliceson Elizabeth Green, Lauryn Ashley Heidelberg, Savannah Dawn Holifield, Virginia Ruth Hosey, Harleigh Elizabeth Howell, Crawford Joseph Hunter, Brent Matthew Hutchinson, MacKenzie Leigh Jordan, Tyshun Zhantrell King, Jacob Gabriel Ledet, Carla Ann Lott, Alexis Ramawii Lowry, Roxanne Twila McDonald, Kacie Denise McGowen, Conner Edward McLeod, Meagan Ashleigh McLeod, Hayley Jordan Miller, Daniel Kade Pierce, Kristen Diane Poore, Lauren LaRhae Powell,
John-Thomas Skyler Reeves, Jessica Leigh Rowland, Courtney Paige Scarbrough, Matthew William Sexton, Charlena Nate'e Smith, Charlie Eugene Smith, Holly Reece Smith, Jacob Robert Jerome Smith, Abigayle Layne Strickland, BrandonPaul Stringer, Levi Vance Sumrall, Sarah CatherineSumrall, AnnaC Taylor, Cole Reece Taylor, Angilique D Thames, Austin Glenn Thompkins, Bailey Elizabeth Thornton,
David Alonzo Thornton, Kalley Danielle Tolbert, Triston Nathanial Turner, Matthew Wade Waldrup,
Tayler Elizabeth Walker, Melanie Kayden Waller, Kiwauna Jonice Washington, Sarah Elizabeth Watson, AshlynNicole Wells, JaMarcus Trayveon White, Erica Delane Williams, Kayla ElizabethYates, Ivy Brooke Taylor, Haley Brett Bounds, Dallas Caleb Brownlee, Alexis Leigh Carter, Jorge Alberto Castillo, Nathaniel Allen Hatton, Magen Erica McDurmond, Dillon Ray McMullan, William Reid Robertson, Cameron Michelle Sanford and CharlieMarie Shattles.
Jones Ovett: Caitlin Nicole Broome, KalebJosephCreppel, Sidney Nicole Lee, AubreyDannah Phillips and TannerMcCoy Walters.
Jones Seminary: James Clinton Ellzey, Precious Cheyanne Graham and Angela Carol Hardwick.
Jones Soso: Alexis Annette Brewer, LaurenElizabeth Flynt, Sara Ashlee Graves, AshleeSanders Howard, TylerAlan Jones, Aaron Bradford Powell, Matthew Blake Todd and Preston Charles Walters.
Jones Taylorsville: Cody Alan Doll, Erykah Shoshana Lindsey, Kerria Shuntill Terrell, MauriceD Pruitt and
Mary Voncile Coats.
Kemper DeKalb: Senous Jekobe Williams and Rodney Deshun Whitsett.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Joseph William Bullock, Grayson Maxwell Burge, Briana Laura Burton, Joshua Norman Lee,
Coursey, Ana Karely Flores, Herbert Kendall Girtley, Jose Gracia, PaytonDejaunHarris, KayleeDelayne Johnson, JulietOlivia Lashley, Christa Annette Lott, Paige Elizabeth McCullough, Katelyn Ashleigh McDaniel, Kamryn Alexis McGee, Rusty Jordan Minter, Dylan Anthony Robinson, Ramone Kiishawn Rodgers, Ray Charles Rodgers, Laken Grace Rogers, Russell David Thornton, Hunter Matthew Warner, Zachary Russell Williams and Joci Breanna Rayborn.
Lamar Purvis: Areauna E'Lexus Davis, Breanna McKenzie Garrard, Kaitlin Elizabeth Jones and Nicholas AndrewYoung.
Lamar Seminary: Alexis Danielle Boyle.
Lamar Sumrall: Mollie Claire Aultman, Alexandra Kate Jackson, Hayley D'Ann Lott, Evan Luke Miller, AbbyKay Mills, Klay Marie Mills, Madison Nicole Newsom, Daniel Ryley Patterson, Drew Anthony Robbins,
Maria Lean Russell, Tabitha Lynn Rutland and Samuel Robert Williamson.
Lauderdale Collinsville: Kayla Love Collins.
Lauderdale Meridian: Jamyla Nycole Fenton.
Lawrence Sontag: Danielle Trene Sutton.
Lee Mooreville: James Thomas Henry.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Rafael O'Neill Burgos, Alexis Brianna Jackson and Jana Alexis Nations.
Madison Canton: Hunter G Jenkins.
Madison Madison: Sydney Christine Brady and Hayley Michelle Jackson.
Marion Columbia: Stephen Wayne Ball, Sean Nicholas McCraw, Alyssa Marie Pearce, Bryan Alan Porter and Katie Leigh Raybourn.
Oktibbeha Starkville: Kenneth Blake Rogers.
Pearl River Picayune: Michaela-Jean Gerea Waters.
Perry Beaumont: Taryn Nichelle Tyree.
Perry New Augusta: Tyler Terrell Eckford.
Perry Ovett: Brendon Carl Hollimon.
Perry Petal: Ryan Mathew Hill and Ally Madison Stansell.
Perry Richton: Brianna Nicole Colbert, Faith Amanda Davis, Sophia Cathleen Finley, Heath Knox Harvison,
Hunter Cliff Harvison, Chasity Shae Jordan, Abbigail Hope Ledet, Morgan DeAnna Shows, KolbyJosephWalley, Kristin Faith Williford and Brycie Louise Wiseman.
Pike Summit: Jacob Cyrus Johnson.
Pontotoc Pontotoc: Judith Yvonne Susann Mills.
Rankin Brandon: Melissa Shelby James.
Rankin Florence: Cody Bryan Jacob Courtney.
Rankin Mendenhall:RobertClinton Christman and Kelly Madison Ponder.
Rankin Pearl: Haleigh Renee' Fitzgerald and Heather Christine Sullivan.
Scott Morton: Hannah Lee Walters.
Simpson Magee: Rebekah Delaney Allen, Owen Scott McCool and Emily Grace Wallace.
Simpson Mendenhall: Adele' Jewel Hall, Avery Alden Harris, Austin Lee Jones and Tara Leanne Williamson.
Simpson Mount Olive: Koyasha Tarinique Bridges.
Simpson Pinola: Jeffery Thomas Kennedy and Angel Rose Powell.
Smith Forest:Anna Rose Strickland.
Smith Mize: Samantha Grace Hammons, Cory Layton Lee, Rishav Dutta Poudeland Natalie Brooke Rice.
Smith Mount Olive: Caroline Elizabeth Herring, Haylee Danielle Welborn and Jordan Michelle Sistrunk.
Smith Pulaski: Dyson Kersh Bradshaw.
Smith Raleigh: Brittany Faith Breland, Steven James Craft, JustusBrandon Graham, Kelsey Nicole Hamilton, DustinChad Lambert and Abby Breann Lillie.
Smith Stringer: Jamie Madison Parker.
Smith Taylorsville: Tucker Jamison Boykin, Shontessa Irene Harris, Breanna Irene Lowery, Jewel Victoria Nelson, Katherine Ruth Norris, Kendal Rhys Thompson, Owen Robert Tolar, James Paul Walley, Hannah May Westbrook and Robin Michelle Williams.
Stone Lumberton: Cody Lane Dedeaux.
Stone Perkinston: Raylen Alison Blackwell.
Walthall Tylertown: Madison Dawn Fairburn and Jada Gabrielle Holmes.
Warren Vicksburg: Rabshakeh Malik Shelley.
Washington Hollandale: Fredrick Lamar Smith.
Wayne Buckatunna: Amber Fryer Dailey.
Wayne Laurel: Jason Bryce Bedwell, Grady Kyle Mosley, Bailey A Porter and MaKayla BreAnn Walley.
Wayne Shubuta: Qui' Darius Ziyshion Lofton andJonah Colton Roberts.
Wayne State Line: Jerneshia Moneshe Turner, Lakesha Woulard, Emily Mae Scarbrough, Jordan LynnAndrews,
OliviaParkerCannon, Jaccobi Allanyah Chambers, Courtlyn Noelle Clanton, CourtneyLeAnnCochran, Erica Lashae Cooley, Brayden Allen Doss, Hannah Danielle Dubin, Mya Nicole Everett, Morgan Erin
Freeman, Savannah Alexis Griffin, Jacquelyne Lanette Hayes, Cadin Hunter Harper Humphrey, Matthew RobertMcKee, Alexandria Schleigh Moore, Dallas Paige Moseley, Justin Kevonte Powe, MollieCatherine Singleterry, Maranda Kaye Thomas, SawyerKeith Wadley, Carly Briana Walker, Peyton Walker, Kyla Leighann Webb and Laiklyn Simone Yeager.
Wilkinson Woodville: Colby Jarrell Dorsey.
Winston Louisville: Lakevias Dewan Daniel.
