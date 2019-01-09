London, England: Lucy Critchell.
Terrassa-Barcelona, Spain: Ariadna Jordan Marcos and Terrassa Mireia Jordan Marcos.
Jackson, AL: Andrew JeraldVick.
Jasper, AL: Dakota Cru Birdyshaw.
Jefferson, AL: Rachel Grace Perkins.
Amite Gloster: Troy Steven Leiva.
Clarke Enterprise: Colton Lee Whitaker.
Clarke Quitman: Tyrikus Germaine Hayes.
Clarke Shubuta: Miracle Ziyer Smith.
Covington Collins: Elizabeth Brooke Bernard, Falon Heather Boler, Conner Lee Henderson, Andrea Mechelle
Routon and William Casey Wade.
Covington Ellisville: AshleyBreannWelch.
Covington Mount Olive: Lakelan Jewel Flynt and Marie Venice Matbagon.
Covington Seminary: Chertricia Cormelia Alvarez, Briana Jannette Ellis, Lillian Lee Pierce, Haley Alexis Pitts, Ariel Danielle Rawls and Josie Caitlin Robertson.
Covington Sumrall: Mary Kate Holland.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Keighly Brianna Beall, DaniaYarielaCervantes Linares, Kelcie Marie Crane, Hayleigh RoseHelton, Timothy Edward Jackson, Lakeisha Lynett Johnson, Tamera Monique King, Madison BrookeLayton, Chree Mychell Lott, Da'Vondra La'Nik Lynch, Ervin L McCoy, Kelly Renee Odom, Anna BriceTaylor, LaNina Terese Walkup and Nicholas Rook Welch.
Forrest Petal: Kimberly Annette Barger, Connor Stephen Bowman, Nicole Elizabeth Cooley, James M Denning,
Matthew Acie Dodd, Lisa Carol Foster, Sydney Alyn Hall, Donavan Blake Hinton, Jade Leighanne Mitchell, Jerrod Samuel Ratcliff, Steven Thomas Sly, Sarah Elizabeth Suttle, Bailey Ryan Thompson, Jordan Leigh Trimm, Katelyn Eshy Ware and Heather Renee Williams.
Greene Leakesville: Kenneth Joshua Anderson and Brent Taylor Dearman.
Greene McLain: LeeAnna Marie Dunnam.
Greene Neely: Lyle Joseph Ledet.
Greene Richton: Chloe Anesha Rylee.
Harrison Biloxi: Richard Logan Pippen.
Harrison Gulfport: Haley Noelle Kim and GabrielDon Lacy.
Harrison Long Beach: Ginger Theresa Wentz.
Harrison Pass Christian: Mary Helen Sherman.
Jackson Vancleave: Emily Kathryn Sanders.
JasperBay Springs: Guy Anthony Ainsworth, Tana Victoria James, Jazmin MiCa King, Jada Marissa King, Sydney Grace Leavitt, Brooklyn Denise Odom and Rustin Kyle Smith.
JasperHeidelberg: Elenora Jackson.
JasperLaurel: Brennen Clark Green.
JasperStringer: Griffin Davis Cheatham and Michael Gregory Hester.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Josie Janelle Cox, Rommie Lee Daniels, Patricia Alexis Daughdrill and Ean NathanielPincus.
Jones Ellisville: Kennedy Leigh Anderson, Heidi ChristineBoot, Laura Ann Brown, Tony Marshall Buster,
JordanNicoleButler, Hollie Noel Clark, Darby Katelynn Cooley, Aimee Louise Durn, Katharine LaTrece Evans, Christen Nicole Ford, Bethany Ann Hayes, Jeanna Lyne Johnson, Kayla Lourel King, Emily Noel Knotts, Emily Ann Leggett, DanielleFaith Nichols, CarissaMorgan Rainey, Steven Michael Sasser, John Ryne Sasser, Gavin Christopher Shows, Beverly Jill Smith, Jeshaiah Ajee Stephens and Joseph Bryson Sumrall.
Jones Hattiesburg: London Alysse Guthrie.
Jones Heidelberg: Laken June Windham.
Jones Laurel: Clara Margaret Bankson, Jaden Leighanne Bassett, Sarah Rachel Beasley, Ina Lynn Beech,
Julia Catherine Berry, Benjamin Lance Bohannon, Annabelle Grace Bryant, Jeremy Bryce Bynum,
AllisonMariahByrd, Kassidy Ann Chandler, Madison Blakely Chatham, Kinsey Danae Chisholm, KellyNicole Craft, Laken Brianna Daniels, Araceli MarieFigueroa, Alisha Jennet Graham, Melissa Camille
Hankins, William Andrew Harrelson, Slater Tobias Herd, Dixie Lei Hodges, Christopher Zachary Holifield,
Elisabeth Marie Jolly, Willie Roy Loftin, Stephen Paul Martin, Jonathan Thomas Mercer, Jacob Nolan Morgan, Amy Diane Patrick, Katelynn McKenzie Perry, Jodie Michelle Pierce, Taylor Victoria Pippin,
Joseph Blake Pryor, Julia Mary Ann Rayner, Brianna Noelle Read, Gwendolyn LaTrese Rowzee, JoshuaThomas Rushton, Scarlett Victoria Sandifer, James Hunter Sims, Bria Zhane' Sims, Lauren EliseStevens, Ashley Breann Sumrall, Nathan Jackson Taylor, Reagan Hope Todd, Shelby Laken Welborn, Natalie Ann Welch, Christina Dawn Welch and Devon Scott Wolff.
Jones Moselle: Keith William Carter, Breanna Kaitlyn Karoly and Shannon Lindsay Murrell.
Jones Ovett: Elijah Henry Adams, Rickey Lynn Cole, James Coleman McLain, Julia Cherish McNeill and ColtonThomas Warden.
Jones Richton: PaigeRenee Myrick.
Jones Soso: Layla Gabrielle Blackledge, Emily Renea Busby, Sarrah Anne Der-Ballout, Faith Nicole Gavin, MasonHarmon Holifield, River Cade Howell, Chelsea Laurel Musgrove and Caleb Gerald Walters.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Lakelyn Lee Bohannon, Anthony Ryan Caraway, Ethan G Cummins, Shivum Kumar Desai, Breanna A Helms, Rebecca Joyce Lampshire, Hannah Victoria LeBlanc, Grace-Marie Antoinette Lindsey, Trey Douglas Lott, Caedon Byron Malone, Charlotte Faye Miller, Christy Marshae Pheal, Jess ChristopherRobbins, Emilie McKenzie Stansell and Sheldyn Ashley Turner.
Lamar Purvis: Tiffany Brook Chambliss, Shaina Brooke Culpepper, Brinkley Danielle Davis, OtonielDuran Hernandez, Bobbi Danielle Gamble, JessicaHeather Jones, EarthaMarie McGowan and Kelsey Ann Watts.
Lamar Sumrall: Kaleb David Michael Ashmore, Meghan Brooke Aultman, Anthony Blake Blackwell, Anna V Broome, Christopher Owen Cote, Clinton John Davis, William Robert Lamunyon, Jason Wayne Sorrell and Kimberly AnnSquires.
Lauderdale Meridian: Cierra Latanja Carter, Erica Leigh Gaddie and William Easton Rainer.
Lawrence Monticello: Ashley Marie Smith.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Ellie Grace Currie.
Lowndes Caledonia: Madison Grace McCleskey.
Lowndes Columbus: Heather Michelle Gilkey.
Madison Madison: Robert Sewell Woody.
Marion Columbia: Madelyn Avery Ham, Anquinet Monsha Pittman, Sierra Layne Riels, William Alfred Russell
and JonathanRobertTurnage.
Marion Foxworth: Aaron Daniel Thomas.
Perry Petal: Reagan Bryanna Verret.
Perry Richton: Anne-MarieElizabeth Graham, Sierra Ashtin Hallman, Stephanie Marie Harvey, Shelby AnnMcCardle, Alexandria Danielle Nowell, Mollie Ann Smith and Maggie Elizabeth Smith.
Pike Osyka: Dedriona Z Lee.
Pike Summit: Teri'Neka Tahijana Gibbs.
Rankin Brandon: William MitchellLenington and James Thomas McWilliams.
Rankin Florence: Katie Rose McRaney.
Rankin Pearl: Allison Paige Vanderford.
Rankin Richland: Skylar Alexis Andrews, Pamela BrookeHosey, Layne AshtonRankin and Norma BayleeWalter.
Scott Forest: Keeley Brooke Gardner.
Simpson Magee: Grant Gerald Garner.
Simpson Mendenhall: AlexiAmanda Shows and Kaitlyn Bree Speed.
Smith Mize: Trevor Hunt Amason, Haleigh Marie Anderson and Chynna Thornton Turnage.
Smith Mount Olive: Katelyn Mackenzie Chain Venie Kaye Hand.
SmithRaleigh: Sarah Katherine Mason, Aiden Brianne Rayner, Samuel Onyx Sanderford, Jennifer Leigh Scott,Savannah Grace Walters.
Smith Taylorsville: Caitlin Alane West.
Walthall Tylertown: Py'Necious Rashida Cowart, Harrison Tanner Hartzog and Rebecca Ann Henning.
Warren Vicksburg: Frederick Dewayne Barnum.
Wayne Buckatunna: Michelle L Smith.
Wayne Stateline: Timothy Lamar Higgins.
Wayne Waynesboro: Layne Marie Boykin, Brenna Autumn Chain, Claire Elizabeth Gordon, Hannah Alexis Jordan, Tyriona Donyae McGrew, Abigail Faith Powell, MakenzieNicole Riley and Reagan Paige Skinner.
