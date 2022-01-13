Jones College has announced the 2021 fall semester honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List--4.0; Dean’s List--3.99-3.5: Faculty List--3.49-3.0.
Jones College
Fall 2021 Honor Roll President’s List
Madrid, Spain: Andrea Adoracion Vlasceanu Puscalarga.
Millry, AL: Katelyn Shea Carlisle.
Mobile, AL: Lauren Rochelle Lindsey.
Denham Springs, LA: Daniel Joseph Watson.
Adams Natchez: Monroe Jackson Moody.
Clarke Pachuta: Amanda Michell Gilbert and J'len Nalani Noel.
Clarke Quitman: Joshua Patrick Denham, Hannah L Manning, Dixie Grace Pinkerton and Presley Mason White.
Clarke Stonewall: Tabitha Leeann Mixon.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Anna Gayle Rutledge.
Covington Collins: Mason Michael Broadus, Claire E Polk, Madison Diann Warren and Kaylea Anna Yates.
Covington Mount Olive: Hasting Amelia Hitt.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Timothy Gibson Bellington, Austin Cater Blanks, Bennett Wells Gibson, Christopher Roger Hartfield, Anna Catherine Kofman, Rebekah Anne Lawless, Courtney Perryman, Brooklyn Leigh Poole, Zachary Trent Simmons, Ashley Rachelle Smigielski and Trinity R Williams.
Forrest Lumberton: John E Brown.
Forrest Petal: Candy Denae Bridges, Eli Manuel Chancellor, Shayna Lee Clark, Breanna Nicole Cooper, Angela Kristine Dalbratt, Abbey Lynn Dodd, Emma E Hampton, Autumn Brooke Henderson, Sydney Alexandra Jolly, Toby Eugene Lofton, Angelia Ranell Luker, Hilary Charis Magee, Hoang Theresa Nguyen, Jennalyn Nicole Purvis, Jordan Jeffray Rainey, Lena A Ruble, Asa Graham Theus and Reagan A Veon.
George Lucedale: Jerry Crowder Holland and Evie Mary Marie Simpson.
Greene Leakesville: Rebekah Faith Brondum, Ashton Kohl Clark, Hannah Myree Dickerson, Mary Donnalynn Dickerson and Jaren Delane Green.
Greene Lucedale: Stance Lamar McLeod.
Greene McLain: Zane Mitchell Turner.
Greene Neely: David Andrew Backstrom.
Greene Richton: Ethan Lane Brewer, Kade Mackenzie Cochran, Lyla M Jordan, Ciera Darlene Lightsey and Michael Clay Renfroe.
Greene State Line: Isabella Kittrell and Anna Katherine Wood.
Harrison Biloxi: Devon T Smith.
Hinds Clinton: Hanna Suzanne Zeitz.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Kenneth Jermaine Mack.
Jackson Vancleave: Kaia Olivia Taylor.
Jasper Bay Springs: August Nathan Jones and Lamarcus I Stubbs.
Jasper Heidelberg: Faith Elizabeth Collins.
Jasper Laurel: Andrew Thomas DeSantis, Bailey Nicole Hill, Ashleigh Nicole Jenkins.
Jasper Louin: Brandon Oree Ainsworth.
Jasper Stringer: Chloe Lane Clark, Blane F Graham and Kaylee M Robertson.
Jefferson Davis Carson: Crystal O Bullock and Riles Anthony Stuart.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Kaelin R Berry, Olivia Lois Boleware and Jaden Zane Jackson.
Jones Ellisville: Darcy Erin Beech, Kennedy Trent Brooks, Timothy J Broom, Brooklyn Danielle Brown, Kirsty Dawn Cameron, James Aaron Dorman, Julian Lorenzo Fairley, Roby Taylor Hebert, Kennedy Grace Herrington, Tacora Monique Houston, Thomas K Johnson, Kaitlyn Brianna Kirksey, McKenzie Connor Lee, Katherine M Lollis, Darrell McCullum, Sabreya McDonald, Charity Elizabeth Miller, Logan Reese Miller, Tomas Nader, Ella Grace Pitts, Michael A Price, Zachary Reese Rivers, Michael Talib Stewart, Kyle Roland Tice, Sophia Isabelle Tisdale and Fay Inez Wielinga.
Jones Laurel: Morgan Allyse Breland, Bryanna Leigh Davidson, Natalie Allison Dewitt, Alan Joseph Follis, Leonard Charles Hayes, Emily Ann Hill, Micah Evyn Johnson Hill, Hannah Grace Holifield, Sophie Anne Hoover, Erin Jema Howard, Tyquaris M Hoze, Kalli Arrianna Husband, Kaitlyn Mae James, Alejandro M Jarillo, Lakitia Maeshell Jefferson, Emily Rose Jones, Ashley Nicole Jordan, Carley Ashlynn Malone, Garrett R Manns, Mary Alaina May, Kinsley Paige Melton, Jose E Mendez, Dakota Jean Noland, Isabella Charay Parker, Cameron B Pruitt, Wyatt Wilson Reid, Leslie Santiago, Madison Saige Schneider, Jacob Eli Scott, Samuel H Shoemake, Calvdedra Leonya Smith, Abigail Rebecca Stauffer, Abigail Rebecca Thrash, Tanya Grice Thrash, Anna Grace Stotts Todd, Payton Ann Voge, Bre Regina Waite, Anna Cate Walters, James David Walters, Morgan Jennifer White, Samuel C White and Jeremy Morgan Wilson.
Jones Moselle: Logan Brady Carr, Carson Edward Davis and Mackenzie Brooke Golemon.
Jones Ovett: Carter Brentley Hinton, Alex Jacob Lee, Kaylee Nicole Vanrossum and Rebecca Grace Watson.
Jones Richton: Casity S Rowell.
Jones Sandersville: Joshua E Brown and Tracy Dalan Sumrall.
Jones Soso: Alexis Annette Brewer and Lorin Jena Musgrove.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Rebekah Alicia Baugh, Alexis Mykala Cato, Gabriel Coleman Cooley, Cody Lane Davis, Valeria Michelle Green, Patrick E Henderson, Matthew McCrory Jernigan and Brandon Levelle Yawn.
Lamar Lumberton: Eli Austin Barrett and Markees Rashad Johnson.
Lamar Purvis: Jada Kaylyn Austin, Jana Lynn Bounds, Melissa Lauren Franzen and Samuel Aaron Walters.
Lamar Sumrall: Joshua Glen Allen, Gary Jeff Fagan, Mary Paige Matheny and Christopher Floyd Ritz.
Lauderdale Meridian: Trinity R Glover and William Campbell Partridge.
Lawrence Jayess: Sydney Ruth Pevey.
Lawrence Monticello: Rebecca Jamison Speights.
Lawrence New Hebron: Virginia A Fortenberry.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Chicago Loreanna Collins.
Lincoln Wesson: Kaliyah L Jones.
Lowndes Columbus: Taylor Michelle Bailey and Michael J Chambers.
Madison Camden: Laura Kristen Walker.
Madison Madison: Bailey Grace Collums.
Marion Columbia: Amy Gail Polk.
Marion Foxworth: Madison E Foxworth, Sara G Morgan and Jaelynn B Peak.
Newton Canton: Erien Ashaureyah Caldwell.
Newton Decatur: Lee P Hill.
Newton Newton: Bralynn Rainer Newell.
Oktibbeha Starkville: Wilfrid Lionel Hufton.
Pearl River Poplarville: Tres Owen Ray.
Perry Beaumont: James Lavon Bolton, Shanan Latoya Edwards and Hayden Benjamin Fairley.
Perry Brooklyn: Destiny McDaniel and Lexie Gabrielle McDaniel.
Perry Petal: Kimberlie Faith Graham and Breanna Michelle Penton.
Perry Richton: Adam Stanton Backstrom, Eugenia Rachelle Creel, Jayson Lowery Dykes and Madison Delaina McSwain.
Rankin Brandon: Andrew R Craig, Taylor Mackenzie Glascoe, Andrew Varner Horton, Luke Caden Lycette, Joshua Davis Sullivan and Makenna G Yarrow.
Rankin Florence: Amy Grace Dykes and Sara Grace Jackson.
Rankin Mendenhall: Brady Mason Williams.
Rankin Pearl: Zackary Lee Alleman, Taylor R Channell, Landon K Moore, Brodie M Rials, Lily G Taylor and Madison Grace Temple.
Rankin Richland: Addy Grace Seward.
Scott Morton: Joshua Waite Phillips.
Simpson Mendenhall: Terry James May and Rayelle M Nations.
Smith Bay Springs: Carly Nicole Hendry and Colby M Shoemaker.
Smith Magee: Mary Alison Garner and Carrie Lynn McGee.
Smith Mize: Erin A Carter, Montanah Rayne Middleton, Tanner Caigen Speir and Haley Tanyell Spencer.
Smith Morton: Ryan Purvis.
Smith Mount Olive: Dustin Conner Bush and Chloe Walker.
Smith Raleigh: Anna Beth Blackwell, William T Blakeney, Haylee Suzanne Sims and David Cody Watts.
Smith Taylorsville: Macy Grace Ainsworth, Alexis Brianna Ducksworth and Kristen King West.
Warren Vicksburg: John Robert Jabour.
Wayne Buckatunna: Mya Ruth McLain, Abigail Grace Rigney and Jordan Elizabeth Sullivan.
Wayne Clara: Jessica Lynn Long.
Wayne Heidelberg: Presley Lillian Brownlee.
Wayne Laurel: Marlee R Dickinson and Ethan S Wimberly.
Wayne Shubuta: Matthew E Barnett.
Wayne State Line: Farrah Leigh Jordan.
Wayne Waynesboro: Ivana Christian Bishop, Elizabeth Ann Blair, Stephanie Lean Brewer, Damion Bryce Gibson, Emily Brooke Henderson, Marquez Tyreon Hundley, Trevion Marquis Loston, Makayla Paige Mason, Abney Grace Pittman, Brandon Ray Pruitt, Jonathan Uzziel Reyes, Kacie Amanda Rigby, Elijah Holt Ross, Jennifer Elise Shirley and Morgan Kasadi Williams.
Jones College
Fall 2021 Honor Roll Dean’s List
Guetersloh, Germany: Mia Victoria Hoddinghaus.
Chatom, AL: Sarah McLaurin Perkins.
Millry, AL: Amy Sheleigh Heller.
Mobile, AL: Peyton Thomas Bell.
Moll, AL: Christina Foster.
Semmes, AL: Drew Alexander Druckenmiller.
Tuscaloosa, AL: Sakyia Trela White.
Vinegar Bend, AL: Sabrina Lynn Turner.
Grant, FL: Tahjai Tirell Graham.
Paducah, KY: Maxwell T Housman.
Jonesboro, LA: Michael Benjamin Decou.
Apison, TN: Raelyn Mae Maddux.
Amite Smithdale: Justin Michael Reynolds.
Clarke Enterprise: Alexandria Danielle Barrett, Savannah Alex Marie Satcher and Brandon M Williams.
Clarke Meridian: Jeremy Matthew Corley, Amber N Cates and Joseph L Daugherty.
Clarke Quitman: Kayleigh Lauren Fagan, Logan Michael Griffin, Samuel Clifton Henke, Erin Lee Perkins, Landry L West and Hailey Brook Wilborn.
Clarke Shubuta: Tanyia Arieunna Cooley and Madison Colby Hoze.
Clarke Stonewall: Rebecca G Carlson.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Erin Marie Buckley.
Covington Collins: Regan Diane Allmon, Sydney Anais Ducksworth, Rachel Presley Fairchild, Caitlyn N Graves, Brylee Annabeth Holder, William Douglas Mitchell, Eileen N Ortega, Zachary Dalton Pope, Dawson Brian Sanford and Rayshaun D Walker.
Covington Mount Olive: Lazerrick Dieshun Jones.
Covington Seminary: Jerry Lynn Anthony, Victoria Lynn Anthony, Alexis Danielle Boyle, Abbigail Davis, Erin Fairchild, Chloe Amelia Hinton, Alyssa Grace Humphrey, Jackson D Ingram, Benjamin Bryce Patterson and George Trent Quick.
Covington Taylorsville: Aliyah Savannah Denham.
DeSoto Hernando: Alexandra Grace Johnson.
DeSoto Olive Branch: Decorian Darrell Payton and Amya D Black.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Steven Ray Anderson, Codarriyiene Keshawn Arrington, Tanner D Bevard, Ashley N Brazile, Emma Leigh Cothen, Keona Sharee Crowell, Cameron W Grantham, David Harry Halliwell, Cameron Gabrielle McLaurin, Jaclyn Ryan Mordica, Mitchell Scott Murphy, Mary Kimble Pearson, Matthew Lamont Perkins, Samuel Edward Pineda, Hannah Elizabeth Schlatre, Elijah Carey Sellers, Jenna Irene Shackelford, Kendyl E Terrell, Alyssa M Toney, Lanett S Travis, Forrest Nicholson Vance, Stephen B Wilberding and Brooke Lashe' Williams.
Forrest Petal: Jeremy Paul Bingham, Elayna Carlene Cline, Madyson Kerri Hebert, Kailin Marie Henry, Kezia Angenise Keyes, Samuel Alexander Marlowe, Hien T Nguyen, Katlyn Danielle Schrimpshire, William Kelton Sims, Landon R Tyner, Ryan Amanda Veon, Hayleigh Breanna Welborn and Demayah Martha Woods Johnson.
George Lucedale: Richard Douglas Bullock, Ruben Diaz, Mackenzie Rose Drinkard, Cole M Hillman and Brenda G Nicolas.
Greene Leakesville: Laykin Daphne Beech, Jordan Elizabeth Grimes, Nicholas Levi McArn, Zayne Maccrae Robertson, Gavin Kincaid Stowers and Graceanne E Walters.
Greene McLain: Zackary Taylor Jones and Hannah Elizabeth Hillman.
Greene Neely: Hannah Grace Parker.
Greene Richton: Malcolm Scott Brewer, Kayla Elizabeth Burnett, Karli Rhyne Mills and Abigail Grace Smith.
Greene State Line: Quaniesha Lacree Porter.
Hancock Bay St Louis: Danae Celeste Fowler.
Hancock Diamondhead: Jacob Myron Moore.
Hancock Gulfport: Danyen Dwayne Leleaux.
Harrison Biloxi: Garrett Anthony Clendenning and Weston J Kropp.
Harrison Gulfport: Baylor William Ormes.
Harrison Pass Christian: Gabriel M Bradford.
Harrison Saucier: Justin David Sniff.
Hinds Byram: Nalaya Emaia Thompson.
Hinds Clinton: Acacia Daelynn Rodriguez.
Hinds Jackson: Xavier James Coleman.
Hinds Terry: Carly Elizabeth Lewis.
Jackson Gautier: Tanner D Hubbard.
Jackson Vancleave: Sophie A Endt.
Jasper Bay Springs: Anthony Bryce Gilbert, Maci McCormick, Jadyn Olivia Pippen, Amber L Windham and Daniel Hayden Windham.
Jasper Heidelberg: Rikki Veloia Brown, Brady R Collins, Sanuelle L Dixon, Audrease Tamar Jackson, Kelsie Destina Jordan and Kaley Walters.
Jasper Louin: Cade E Blackwell, Eli Lane Blackwell, Holden L Brown, Christian Chase Carpenter, William Drew Hendry, Dalton Drew Little, Jacobi Moncrief, Ashley Nicole Parker, Abigail Lynn Vanderford and Erianna Nicole Walker.
Jasper Pachuta: Madilyn Alexis Pitts and Makenzie Taylor Waites.
Jasper Stringer: Makenze Faith Hudson, Christian Aaron Myers, Haley B Myers, Lanie Deanne Parker and Jace Charles Welborn.
Jasper Vossburg: Jalee L Horne.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Hunter Scott Courtney, Trevor A Courtney and Mariah McRaney.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Stephen Micah Langley.
Jones Ellisville: Marla Danielle Beach, Colton Lane Bennett, Cody Weston Bode, Delaney Marie Cooley, Reeves B Crowder, Araseli Gonzalez Perez, Sarah Denise Havard, Jonathan Ryan Hayes, Leahmae Keogh, Jessica Sabrina Magana, Richard Dale McCollum II, Meredith Scot McCraw, Abby Kristine Nix, Olivia Grace Norwood, Arely Dayren Osorio, Igor Ovcarevic, Christy Naomi Parish, Elizabeth Dianne Parker, Mikayla R Rainey, Haleigh Lashae Reid, John Tanner Robertson, Courtney Paige Scarbrough, Isabel Emily Rose Moss Scott, Graycee Bond Strickland, Jacob C Sumrall, Kiplen M Touchstone, Ignacio Kaddour Vanecek and Kenneth Mason Walker.
Jones Heidelberg: Alyssa Brook Ball, Quinton T Chapman, Elijah T Gray, Haden Todd Smith and Laken Tori Wilson.
Jones Laurel: Miranda Victoria Beckwith, William C Boone, Victoria A Brewer, Dawson Cole Brooks, Desiree Makayla Brunty, Rachel Kathryn Bryant, Judah Gabriel Capers, Alexandra Marjineth Castillo Rivera, Nicholas Addison Chesser, James Clayton Coffin, Virginia G Coleman, Zoey Alasia Cooley, Stevieyonte Catina Crawford, Braden A Dennis, Alice M Dickey, Nathan Nguyen Do, Jason C Eason, Jana D Fenton, Jordan Amil Fountain, Araceli Gaspar, Vincent Paul Heath, Darran Pheonix Hembree, Bailey Catherine Holifield, Ronald James Hughes, David Carson Ishee, Laurel S Ishee, Madelyn M James, Kaidarea L Jennings, Halie Morgan Jones, Kristen Sanaa Jordan, Jared Lagunes, Robert T Laypath, Maureanna Va'trice Lindsey, Ariyana Monique Logan, Ariel Raysha Loper, Heather Shayne Lowe, Robert Christian Lowery, Alyse Renae Lunsford, Paul Garfield Mackay, Norrison Tran Mai, Macy K Malone, Sam Allen Mansell, Cynthia Janean Marsh, Rebecah N McBride, Sa'Quioya Chardae' McCullum, Christopher B Melton, Theresa A Michel, Destiney Sheniese Milsap, Garrett B Minchew, La'Lexia Teresa Martavia Murrell, Megan Allison Noble, Kerri Lauren Page, Mia Chawnene Page, Abby Hope Parker, Tialea Ledora Parker, Raveon L Pruitt, Hayden Kimberly Pryor, Alizabeth Rose Rainer, Ines Rivera, Milan Auryan Shanks, Tylee P Shows, Alayna Kathleen Smith, Gary Chase Smith, Rebecca Lauren Stapp, Jarrett Nathaniel Stephens, Alyssa Kathryn Stroud, Payton Christopher Sullivan, Toby Clayton Sykes, Benjamin Austin Taylor, Lori-Alice Thomas, Michael Joshua Waite, Dylan T Walker, Treveon Ty'shawn Wallace, Ana Claire Walters, Caleb Evan Walters, Weslee Rece Walters, Lori Elizabeth Ward, Kate Gracen Weekley, Kambri Anna Welborn, Amiah Gabrielle White, Carley Lanea Williams, Charles Tyler Williams, Makenzie Jade Williams, Samuel Caleb Winpigler and Hanna Grace Wood.
Jones Moselle: Baylee Bryn Boyette, Bayley Brooke Burns and Jericho Annie Ellzey.
Jones Ovett: Britlyn J Phillips, Breanna Daniella Purvis, Dalton Brett Tanner and Lara Beth Wright.
Jones Soso: John Robert Bates, Summer Audrey Brewer, Maggie Byrd, Miles Dwayne Dennis, Dustin Colt Logan, Katlyn Dawn Myrick, Marcus T Nixon, Emma Reese Shows and Taylor G Smith.
Jones Taylorsville: Joanna C Dunkerton, Chris Edward Emmons, Amanda Lynn Herrin, Eboni McDonald, Kennedy Roselle Page, Jacob Hunter Valentine, Melanie Lynne Valentine and Rhiannon N Williams.
Lamar Collins: Stuart A Sanford.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Alfred Alexander Acosta, Kinnady Olivia Barlow, Emma F Burge, Clayton R Cothern, Donavon Allen Drennan, Mary Alison Ducksworth, Morgan Josephine Durning, William Jackson Eaton, Caden Jake Grover, Jennifer Ha, Amber Rose Hill, Kaitlyn Grace Little, Garon C Malone, Zackery Issiah Maxwell, Aisya Audreanna McCormick, Nathan Soren Pickering, William Thomas Purser, John Philip Scott, Lacey Savanah Sims, Jordan Amaya Smith, Rebecca Swanson, Charles Thomas Vann, Hope Olivia Weathersby, Karen L Windham and Wallace Wyatt Wood.
Lamar Lumberton: Jakob Edward Anderson, Robert Tyrone Henry and Randy Gabriel Patrick.
Lamar Purvis: Angela Elizabeth Boyd, Catherine Elizabeth Brogan, Magnolia May Cagle, Catherine Omega Hannabass, Zaria Letrice Myers, Conner Nathaniel Rayburn and Lauren Elise Williamson.
Lamar Sumrall: Caragan Ashley Childs, Brooke Ann Davis, Justice Darren Hanberry, Dustin Trey Jackson, Melinda G Johnson, Kari Elizabeth Lefan, Mackenzie Nicole Mauldin, Dylan J Mowry and Taylor Leigh Ready.
Lauderdale Meridian: Danielle Skye Holt, Christopher Charles Lewis and Arianna T Patton.
Lawrence Monticello: Mary E Howell.
Lawrence Silver Creek: Alexus T Buckley.
Lee Saltillo: Michaela P Anderson.
Lowndes Columbus: Kyia Mckenzie Skinner.
Madison Madison: Madison F Horel, Mollie G Potter and Thomas Garrett Wise.
Marion Columbia: Olivia L Adams and Abby Claire Morris.
Marion Foxworth: Sierrah Jade Beasley, Gage A Herring, Katelyn Marie McKenzie and Q'Darius J Swanigan.
Neshoba Philadelphia: Lonia S Anderson.
Newton Hickory: Sidney Kathryn McGee.
Noxubee Macon: Tiyunna Lechelle Maxwell.
Perry Beaumont: Kaneesha M Moody.
Perry Brooklyn: Ayden M King.
Perry Petal: Gabriel Michael Gardner and Kristen Elizabeth Holder.
Perry Richton: Daniel Jacob Broome, Kallie Elizabeth Dykes, Peyton Eric Dykes, Braxton Edward Inmon, Thomas Kevin Lewis, Braden Eric Meadows, Sophia Jeannine Oneal, Colton Middle Sanderson and Mary Rebecca Strickland.
Rankin Brandon: Lillian Cashae Baker, Abigail E Boone, Andrew Ross Jones, Alexis Leigh Millwood, Jackson C Peoples and Lauren Elizabeth Revette.
Rankin Florence: Samantha Addison Bishop, Nicole Christine Cline, Gabrielle Elizabeth Hoffman, Farah M Johnson and Hailey Grayson Weathersby.
Rankin Pearl: Keri Elizabeth Coulter, Olivia Deseraya Knight and Colby Omari Spence.
Rankin Richland: Noah Dale Jones.
Scott Forest: Paul Keith Hughes.
Sharkey Rolling Fork: Beyonce J Kenny.
Simpson Magee: Landon J Brown and Mollie Katherine Jones.
Simpson Mendenhall: Kenleigh Ashton Magee and Karli E Welch.
Smith Bay Springs: Tyler T Keyes and Marcie Jean Massey.
Smith Forest: Matthew Brewer Roberts.
Smith Louin: Shakiara Campbell and Holly Nicole Craft.
Smith Mize: Isabelle Myah Halley, Jasper David Hays, Heather Marie Lee, Daniel Christian Magee and Alissa C Moulder.
Smith Morton: Destiny Lingle and Heather Danielle Puckett.
Smith Mount Olive: Ashtin Hope Beltran and Haley Isabellelynn Walters.
Smith Pulaski: Rachel Hope Hawkins.
Smith Raleigh: Erica A Ates, Ja'ravien K Ducksworth, Hayden A Hunt, Brett A Johnson, Natalie Grace Lillie, Meg L Matthews, Jaquavion Jashone Nixon, Caitlyn Capitola Thompson, Amy Renee Thornton, Kaylee Marie Chennault and Jacob M Sumlin.
Smith Taylorsville: Carter G Walters.
Stone Perkinston: Clint A Ryals.
Walthall Tylertown: Samantha Diane Freeman.
Warren Vicksburg: Shanitra Jameca Lee, Anna-Claire Elizabeth McKellar and Sara-Beth McKenzie McKellar.
Washington Greenville: Matthew David Kimbriel.
Washington Leroy: Virginia Rose Ramey.
Wayne Buckatunnna: Gabriel Corwin Staehle.
Wayne Clara: Lia Danielle Waites.
Wayne Heidelberg: Katie Jo Butler.
Wayne Laurel: James N Schumann.
Wayne Shubuta: Hermon McDonald.
Wayne State Line: Tyler Austin Dunn, Kerrington Grace Kittrell, Hayley Christian Revette and Lakesha Woulard,
Wayne Waynesboro: Tonya Leeann Boyles, Hannah Courtney Brewer, Hope Laquisha Cochran, Kaden Davis, Jaylon Deniece Fleming, Neena M French, Erika M Gardner, Reagan Gass, Mckinnley Elton Hollinghead, Joei Katlynn Holt, Stevonta Vaquan Mayfield, Brittney P Morgan, Kala Sha Nelson and Jeffery Quade Stadalis.
Jones College
Fall 2021 Honor Roll Faculty List
Auburn, AL: Ladamian Tyreeke Webb.
Duson, LA: Julian Paul Melancon.
Houma, LA: Joshua J Shelly.
Iowa, LA: Karagan Sage Howard.
Luling, LA: Kathryn L Smith.
Mount Hermon, LA: Adrian Joseph Schexnider.
Prairieville, LA: Jakob D Wax.
Jackson, NJ: Lovell Larry Smith.
Perkins, OK: Chloe Jane Katherine Tolar.
Rosharon, TX: Ashlynn Joy Freeman.
Adams Natchez: Ty Steven Bertelsen, Emily A Rasco and Bethany J White.
Adams Roxie: Taylor Brooke Martin.
Amite Smithdale: Sarah Christine Ballard.
Bolivar Shaw: Jalen Orlando Washington.
Clarke Enterprise: Jonathan D Minchew, Hailey Danielle Moorhouse, Carleigh Leann Murray and Summer Haise Satcher.
Clarke Meridian: Madison Claire Gibson and Lani Michelle Roark.
Clarke Quitman: Hayden Christian Myrick and Ellisa Renee Patrick.
Clarke Shubuta: Ronneyeka Jacwanna Duncan, William Dasean Edwards and Anthony Kajuan Evans.
Clarke Stonewall: Alexis Taylor Britain.
Clarke Vossburg: Kenetria Monae Vaughan.
Covington Collins: Amyracle Booth, Richard Phong Cao, Alexis Catchings, Fredrick D Flowers, Nicolas Raine Hall, Emily Ruth King, Mar'ques Ontario McLaurin, Orlandus Markel McLaurin, Carley Rae McNair and Cagle S Pitts.
Covington Hattiesburg: Donna Danielle King.
Covington Mount Olive: Brandon Patrick Butler, Tehonnie Deshay Cooper, Warren P Diehl, Ty'kerria Feazell, Jackson L Flynt, Julie Ann Herring, Brandon Lee Norris, Myneka L Owens, Haylei Bre Anna Powell, Nic Lee Sartin and Amerie D Sherman.
Covington Seminary: Amia Kay Agar, Amber Jones Brignac, Katlyn Amanda Cascio, Jarrett Anthony Darden and Tiffiany N Lightsey.
Covington Sumrall: Shaylie Brianna Dye.
Covington Taylorsville: Charla Lashae Packer and Louis Carl White.
DeSoto Olive Branch: Kyron Lashaun Pleas.
DeSoto Southaven: Jordan Xavian Hibbler.
Forrest Brooklyn: Torian Elyse Benton.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Jonathan Charles Adams, Shannon R Barbin, Derrick Dwayne Funches, Noll Conner Goff, Mikayla Jordan Green, Abigail R Hennis, Hayley Elizabeth Hines, Gabriela C Martin, Cade Andrew Mattison, Kendric Shamar Moffett, Mathews Kole Newton, Ashley Elizabeth Owens, Arryn E Pope, Isabela Costa Severino, Mayra Solano, Le'chasity Danyelle Taylor, Dakota Lobrano Wallace and Maggie Dianne Wimberly.
Forrest Petal: Logan Michael Bryant, Clint Anthon Bullock, Grace Caroline Burt, Rayya Nha Lan Cao, Addelyn Mckenzie Clark, Tiffany September Cochran, Analee Sinclaire Dumas, Gabriel Levi Dye, Angela Aline Floyd, Briana Alese Griffin, Lindsey C Hampton, Bailey Andrew Harrison, Victor Alexander Heath, Devon Cameron Ivy, Kaitlyn Mackenzie Jones, Kalyn Mackenzie King, Sydnee Elizabeth Marie Mabe, Tristin B Montague, Mary Margaret Parker, Evelyn Joseline Pilgrim, Colby J Pittman, Jimmy Clifton Rogers, Nathaniel Cole Short, Thomas Hayden Shows, Bailey Madison Sims, Andrew Thomas Suttle, Catherine D Taylor, Tyler D Trigg and John Paul Wallace.
Franklin Roxie: Gabrielle D Weathersby.
George Lucedale: Shawna Nicole Breland, Lydia A Davis, Andrea A Kiser, Mckenzie F Lamerand, Dulce Analilia Lara, Brody Matthew Loftin, Nancy Brooke Long and Gerrin Layne Shaw.
Gluckstadt Madison: Abigail McQuagge.
Greene Leakesville: Woodard Lee Eubanks, Jordan Ashanti Evans, Da'kyriah Shanee' Garrett, Robert Jeremiah Holland, Kristen B Hunt, Kerigann Denise Jones, Ariane Lea, Lawson Davis Merritt, Gracie Izabella Palmer, Daniel Rylie Turner, Hannis Cole Turner, Makaila RailynnValentine, Kayla Diane Volovecky and Sydni N Westmoreland.
Greene Lucedale: Jessica M Gibson.
Greene McLain: Anthony Lee London and Molly R Roberts.
Greene Neely: Kayleigh Fayeth Byrd.
Greene Richton: Shara Lynn Beasley, Noah Breland Bradley, Robert Landon Brewer, Darren Brinkley Henderson, Heather Ann Hillman, Kourtney Evelyn McDonald, Kennedy Grace Mills and Kelsie Grace Mitchell.
Greene State Line: Mason Reese Brewer, Jakerria S Franks, Dasani Hill, Jordyn Paige Kittrell, Taylor Alyssa Odom and Alexys Michelle Price.
Grenada Grenada: Elizabeth G Gustafson and Salathiel Peeairr Hemphill.
Hancock Waveland: Semaj Kevin Robertson.
