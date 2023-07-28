Jones College logo

Kylie Cheyenne Atwood, Richton

Breanna Charlene Beatty, Leakesville

Courtney A Booth, Laurel

Judith J.B.H. Borboa Hernandez, Laurel

David Eugean Bourgeois, Laurel

Anna Grace Boykin, New Hebron

Kimberly Lane Bradley, Leakesville

Isman Joshua Brady, Laurel

Alyson Jolene Brownlee, Moselle

V Buquoi, Laurel

Carley Elizabeth Cleaver, Buckatunna

Tyler Lee Cleaver, Laurel

Dalton Paul Cochran, Ellisville

Gabe Hayden Cooke, Ellisville

Amil Ranita Cooley, Laurel

Brendan Zane Cosper, Bay Springs

Lillie Sabrina Coxwell, Leakesville

Caleb Crownover, Ovett

Emily Grace Daigle, Seminary

Hunter Ray Daniels, Raleigh

Micah Lee Davenport, Laurel

Alex Camden Davis, Bay Springs

Bryleigh Lakin Dueitt, Neely

Kaden Dale Dunagin, Ellisville

Jessica Hanna Ezell, Seminary

Rachel Lauren Ezell, Seminary

Tyler Garrett Freeman, Waynesboro

Robyn La'Tora Gaines, Shubuta

Kiana LaQuavier Gavin, Laurel

Gage Michael Graham, Seminary

Ramsay Lee Grimes, Leakesville

Lillian Marie Hall, Moselle

Kaleb Michael Harrell, Seminary

Callie Mackenzie Hawkins, Raleigh

Auderyana Elaine Haynes, Mize

Judith Hernandez, Laurel

Paris Alyssa Hicks, Ovett

Sasha Noel Hogue, Laurel

Eliza Michelle Holder, Neely

Blain Allen Holifield, Ellisville

Ansleigh Brooke Holifield, Stonewall

Kanyen Leighana Hutchinson, Laurel

Wilson Kar Ishee, Bay Springs

Braxton Kirk Johnson, Ellisville

Abigail Alizabeth Kelley, Laurel

Stephen Dakota King, Enterprise

Ardarrin Lavon Kirksey, Shubuta

Christopher David Laznovsky, Laurel

Madlyn Marie Lee, Collins

John Michael Limerick, Laurel

Kimberly Anne Malone, Richton

Becca Elizabeth Martin, Laurel

Zoey Kylan McAndrews, Bay Springs

Cambrie Nicole Mckean, Ellisville

Hanna Jo Miles, Lucedale

Ember Genesis Mixon, Stonewall

Hayden Mackell Moulds, Lucedale

Caitlyn Grace Myers, Petal

Madison Paige Newcomb, Soso

Kathryn Elizabeth Nichols, Quitman

Jeffry Franklin Nichols, Quitman

John Robert Nicholson, Laurel

Leedarius Shondricus Rapheal Owens, Waynesboro

Carmen Pilar Pearson, Laurel

Natalee Bree Peebles, Meridian

Mariah Marsha Pierce, Paulding

Mylee Morgan Pitts, Louin

Cameron Joseph Poolson, Taylorsville

Olivia Jordan Samaniego, Ellisville

Chloe Saul, Hattiesburg

Alleyson Elaina Sellers, Waynesboro

Noah Thomas Shows, Stonewall

Memory Paige Smith, Waynesboro

Chance Jacob Smith, Seminary

Lakyn Alexis Soto, Ellisville

Wynstin Paul Strite, Bay Springs

Essie Lynn Susano, Bay Springs

Preston Thomas Sykes, Louin

Hanna Caroline Tilford, Laurel

Micah Joseph Van Etten, Laurel

Gabriela Vargas, Laurel

Dylan James Claude Vincent, Moselle

Hank Anthony Walker, Louin

Morgan Raine Welch, Ellisville

Jonathan David Westbrook, Taylorsville

Shannon Elizabeth Wheat, Meridian

Jackson Wayne Williams, Seminary

Khloe Williams, Soso

Charles Stanley Williamson, Louin

Phillip Trey Windham, Ellisville

