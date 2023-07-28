Kylie Cheyenne Atwood, Richton
Breanna Charlene Beatty, Leakesville
Courtney A Booth, Laurel
Judith J.B.H. Borboa Hernandez, Laurel
David Eugean Bourgeois, Laurel
Anna Grace Boykin, New Hebron
Kimberly Lane Bradley, Leakesville
Isman Joshua Brady, Laurel
Alyson Jolene Brownlee, Moselle
V Buquoi, Laurel
Carley Elizabeth Cleaver, Buckatunna
Tyler Lee Cleaver, Laurel
Dalton Paul Cochran, Ellisville
Gabe Hayden Cooke, Ellisville
Amil Ranita Cooley, Laurel
Brendan Zane Cosper, Bay Springs
Lillie Sabrina Coxwell, Leakesville
Caleb Crownover, Ovett
Emily Grace Daigle, Seminary
Hunter Ray Daniels, Raleigh
Micah Lee Davenport, Laurel
Alex Camden Davis, Bay Springs
Bryleigh Lakin Dueitt, Neely
Kaden Dale Dunagin, Ellisville
Jessica Hanna Ezell, Seminary
Rachel Lauren Ezell, Seminary
Tyler Garrett Freeman, Waynesboro
Robyn La'Tora Gaines, Shubuta
Kiana LaQuavier Gavin, Laurel
Gage Michael Graham, Seminary
Ramsay Lee Grimes, Leakesville
Lillian Marie Hall, Moselle
Kaleb Michael Harrell, Seminary
Callie Mackenzie Hawkins, Raleigh
Auderyana Elaine Haynes, Mize
Judith Hernandez, Laurel
Paris Alyssa Hicks, Ovett
Sasha Noel Hogue, Laurel
Eliza Michelle Holder, Neely
Blain Allen Holifield, Ellisville
Ansleigh Brooke Holifield, Stonewall
Kanyen Leighana Hutchinson, Laurel
Wilson Kar Ishee, Bay Springs
Braxton Kirk Johnson, Ellisville
Abigail Alizabeth Kelley, Laurel
Stephen Dakota King, Enterprise
Ardarrin Lavon Kirksey, Shubuta
Christopher David Laznovsky, Laurel
Madlyn Marie Lee, Collins
John Michael Limerick, Laurel
Kimberly Anne Malone, Richton
Becca Elizabeth Martin, Laurel
Zoey Kylan McAndrews, Bay Springs
Cambrie Nicole Mckean, Ellisville
Hanna Jo Miles, Lucedale
Ember Genesis Mixon, Stonewall
Hayden Mackell Moulds, Lucedale
Caitlyn Grace Myers, Petal
Madison Paige Newcomb, Soso
Kathryn Elizabeth Nichols, Quitman
Jeffry Franklin Nichols, Quitman
John Robert Nicholson, Laurel
Leedarius Shondricus Rapheal Owens, Waynesboro
Carmen Pilar Pearson, Laurel
Natalee Bree Peebles, Meridian
Mariah Marsha Pierce, Paulding
Mylee Morgan Pitts, Louin
Cameron Joseph Poolson, Taylorsville
Olivia Jordan Samaniego, Ellisville
Chloe Saul, Hattiesburg
Alleyson Elaina Sellers, Waynesboro
Noah Thomas Shows, Stonewall
Memory Paige Smith, Waynesboro
Chance Jacob Smith, Seminary
Lakyn Alexis Soto, Ellisville
Wynstin Paul Strite, Bay Springs
Essie Lynn Susano, Bay Springs
Preston Thomas Sykes, Louin
Hanna Caroline Tilford, Laurel
Micah Joseph Van Etten, Laurel
Gabriela Vargas, Laurel
Dylan James Claude Vincent, Moselle
Hank Anthony Walker, Louin
Morgan Raine Welch, Ellisville
Jonathan David Westbrook, Taylorsville
Shannon Elizabeth Wheat, Meridian
Jackson Wayne Williams, Seminary
Khloe Williams, Soso
Charles Stanley Williamson, Louin
Phillip Trey Windham, Ellisville
