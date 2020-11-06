Homecoming at Jones College will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.
Most traditions have been altered or canceled to comply with the health and safety guidelines from the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health. The homecoming theme “Shaping the Future,” will be depicted in stationary homecoming floats placed around the Campus Lake. While the parade, reunion brunch and alumni luncheon have been canceled, JC students were able to elect a homecoming court and Mr. and Miss JC.
Homecoming will be celebrated on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the football game against Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
During the halftime show, Mr. JC Isaac Burns of Lucedale and Miss JC Dariyel Johnson of Leakesville will be recognized. Also at halftime, Queen Lakyra Walker of Mount Olive and the entire JC student-elected homecoming court will be presented. Escorting the women will be a family member selected by the student representatives. The following were chosen to represent Jones College during Homecoming festivities:
• Queen Lakyra Walker of Mount Olive is majoring in social work with aspirations of becoming a pediatrician. The Jones College sophomore is a graduate of Collins High School. Erisha Duckworth and Cedric Walker are Lakyra’s parents. Escorting Walker will be her father Cedric Walker.
• Student body maid Karsyn Ulmer of Laurel is majoring in elementary education. She is a West Jones High School graduate. Her parents are Tommy and Jennifer Ulmer and the late Marci Ulmer. Escorting Karsyn will be her father Tommy Ulmer.
• Sophomore maid Brinley Bullock of Laurel is a West Jones High School graduate. Her parents are Kelly and Martiel Bullock. Escorting Bullock will be her father Kelly Bullock.
• Sophomore maid Kyra Lampley is a Laurel native who now calls Petal her home. Sean and Angela Thompson are Lampley’s parents. Her escort will be her brother Kyle Lampley.
• Freshman maid Keely Skellion of Ellisville is a South Jones graduate and 2020 Ellisville Miss Hospitality. Her parents are Jack and Gala Skellion. Keely will be escorted by her father Jack Skellion.
• Freshman maid Jordan Smith lives in Hattiesburg and is majoring in pre-law. She attended Oak Grove High School. Her parents are Tameikia and Kasey Smith. Escorting Jordan will be her brother Kaiden Smith.
