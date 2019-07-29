ELLISVILLE – Alumni and Foundation representatives from the state’s 15 community colleges gathered on the campus of Jones College for the annual Mississippi Inter-Alumni Association Conference. The group toured historic downtown Laurel before delving into topics of concern for the college’s alumni and foundation offices. Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith shared some of the President Association’s legislative agenda for the upcoming year including the financial health of the state’s community colleges and how the alumni and foundation association can help. A list of recommendations was shared with the group after analyzing a socioeconomic report of the nation’s oldest community college system.
“Your college needs you more now, in what I would call a tumultuous time in higher education. Everything that was up is now down and whoever comes out on the other side is going to be the winners in the future. It’s imperative we build upon our alumni support if we’re going to make these changes,” said Smith.
Alumni and Foundation representatives also heard from William Carey University’s Director of Alumni Relations, Pam Shearer and Magnolia Bank’s Foundation Investments representative, Will Johnson. Jones College’s Digital Media Coordinator, Megan Clark shared social media statistics and tips on how to use the communication medium effectively in her presentation.
