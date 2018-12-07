ELLISVILLE – Jones College’s Workforce College is offering a welding day class at the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville in January. The course will meet Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., beginning Monday, January 22, 2019, through Friday, March 29, 2019.
This 8-week welding class will cover welding safety, Oxyfuel cutting, basic metal preparation, weld quality, SMAW (stick welding), steel prep and basic fabrication. A workforce certificate will be issued to successful students upon completion of the course. The cost of the class is $350. Students are responsible for their own personal protective equipment. Financial assistance may be available to qualified students.
To register and pay for the welding class please come to the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center or call 601-477-4114 to register and to pay for the cost of the class with a credit card.
